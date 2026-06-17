Singapore to review Zero Waste Masterplan as recycling rates fall short of targets

Singapore announced a review of its Zero Waste Masterplan following disappointing recycling rates that have fallen below earlier targets. The review aims to find new ways to boost recycling and advance a circular economy. Domestic recycling, stuck at 11 percent, is a key focus.

Singapore will conduct a comprehensive review of its Zero Waste Masterplan, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary announced on June 17, 2026.

The review will assess progress since the plan's 2019 launch and chart new strategies to accelerate the nation's transition to a circular economy. Speaking at Catalyst 2026, an event attended by around 300 industry leaders and experts, Dr Puthucheary highlighted that Singapore's overall recycling rate in 2025 was 52 percent, a slight increase from 50 percent in 2024 but still below the 59 percent recorded in 2019.

The master plan had originally aimed to raise the overall recycling rate to 70 percent by 2030, with domestic recycling targeted to increase from 17 percent to 30 percent and non-domestic recycling from 73 percent to 80 percent over the same period. The latest figures show the domestic recycling rate remains stagnant at 11 percent, unchanged from 2024, while the non-domestic rate improved marginally to 67 percent from 65 percent.

Dr Puthucheary pointed to significant disruptions in the global recycling market, including volatile commodity prices, stricter import restrictions, and depressed paper prices, as key factors making commercial recycling more challenging. He stressed that the review is both necessary and timely, calling for a fresh approach.

The review, expected to be completed by 2027, will be led by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA), which will engage the public, industry, and non-governmental organisations for input. The minister framed it as an invitation for all Singaporeans to help shape the country's future, adding that climate change and resource constraints are central concerns requiring collective action.

A major priority of the review will be improving domestic recycling, particularly by reducing contamination in recyclables. The government will examine the National Recycling Programme, which includes the ubiquitous blue recycling bins, to boost recovery rates and purity. Contamination in recycling bins and chutes has lingered at around 40 percent, according to a 2026 parliamentary reply.

Dr Puthucheary noted the common sight of overflowing blue bins filled with cardboard boxes as evidence that residents and businesses are willing to recycle but need better systems. NEA has been working with waste collectors to make recycling more convenient.

Additionally, the review will assess how Singapore measures waste management progress, potentially updating annual statistics and revising projections for the Semakau Landfill's lifespan to ensure capacity beyond 2035





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Singapore Recycling Zero Waste Masterplan Review Domestic Recycling Rate Circular Economy Semakau Landfill

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