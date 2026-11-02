Singapore to develop US-ASEAN defence framework as ADMM chair in 2027

Singapore will work with the US and ASEAN members to create a mutually beneficial defence framework in 2027, balancing ties with Washington and Beijing while maintaining ASEAN unity and existing partnerships.

Singapore will work with Washington and other South-east Asian countries to develop a mutually beneficial US-ASEAN defence cooperation framework in 2027, but has stressed that this will be pursued alongside existing defence arrangements with other key partners.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing formally took over the chairmanship of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting for 2027 from his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Jr in Cebu, the Philippines, on Oct 28. As chair of the ADMM in 2027, Singapore looks forward to facilitating the US proposal.

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Singapore will work with the US and other ASEAN Member States to develop a mutually beneficial framework for all parties to work together in response to shared challenges and concerns, Singapores Ministry of Defence said. Mindef added that the proposed framework would be one of several initiatives through which ASEAN engages its external partners, reflecting the groupings longstanding commitment to an open and inclusive regional security architecture.

Singapore looks forward to working with ASEAN Member States and our Plus partners to strengthen defence cooperation and address shared security challenges, it said. Mindef also pointed to existing ministers meetings, maritime exercises with China, India, Russia and the US, as well as capacity-building activities involving China, South Korea and New Zealand, saying these complement the ADMM and ADMM-Plus and reaffirm the open and inclusive nature of the ASEAN-led regional security architecture.

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US ASEAN Defence Framework

Washington has yet to spell out the details for the defence framework, but the initiative is expected to take shape in 2027, when ASEAN and the US mark 50 years of relations. The proposal comes as South-east Asian governments seek to deepen security cooperation with Washington without being drawn further into its strategic rivalry with Beijing. The plan aims to deepen security ties without forcing ASEAN to choose sides.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth proposed closer maritime cooperation, training and interoperability, amid maritime confrontations with Beijing in the South China Sea. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr said at the ADMM that a robust US presence was necessary for peace and stability in South-east Asia and in the broader Indo-Pacific region. Thailand welcomed the proposal as a positive step, but said it must complement existing ASEAN-led mechanisms and avoid worsening strategic competition.

It should not lead to further divisions or exacerbate strategic competition in the region, a Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson told ST. Malaysia also welcomed stronger US engagement, with Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin saying Kuala Lumpur looks forward to the framework next year. Our approach has never been about choosing sides. It is about preserving the peace and stability that have allowed our region to prosper, he said in his ADMM remarks in Cebu.

Regional Responses To Proposal

Indonesia has not publicly responded to the proposal, although Deputy Defence Minister Richard T.H. Tampubolon stressed ASEAN unity and centrality during the Cebu meetings. Analysts interviewed by ST said the initiative would likely focus on maritime security, military training and capacity-building rather than resemble a collective defence arrangement.

Gregory Poling, director of the South-east Asia Programme and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, said the framework could consolidate existing US security programmes in the region. I think the best guess is that this would knit together a lot of the programmes focused on capacity building, arms sales and arms transfers and training that have been going on for years, he said.

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Poling said the proposal could also reassure regional governments concerned about Washingtons long-term commitment. Clearly what everybody wanted from Secretary Hegseth was reassurance about US staying power in ASEAN, he said. Political scientist Aries Arugay, visiting senior fellow at Singapores ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, welcomed the proposal as a concrete opportunity to deepen Washingtons engagement with ASEAN as a grouping.

Analysts On ASEAN Unity

This reflects something concrete that could bind the US towards the region, he said, adding that the initiative would need sufficient resources and follow-through to succeed. Dr Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Singapores S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said Singapores close defence relationship with Washington puts it in a sensitive position as incoming ADMM chair.

While Singapore considers the US important to regional security, Dr Koh said it would be cautious about appearing to promote an arrangement that other ASEAN members could perceive as collective defence or an effort to contain China. He said the framework would likely be scaled back to accommodate ASEANs differing priorities and military capabilities.

Potentially you might find yourself having to cater to the lowest common denominator, he said, noting that ASEANs defence cooperation with external powers has traditionally been built around overlapping partnerships instead of exclusive security commitments. Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing in Cebu on Oct 29 said ASEAN needed mechanisms that could accommodate different security priorities and capabilities.

There is a diversity of aspirations, a diversity of capabilities around the world, and we will need a mechanism that allows us to work together, he said.