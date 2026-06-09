Singapore to step up enforcement against illegal gambling during FIFA World Cup

Authorities in Singapore will intensify enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during the FIFA World Cup 2026, amid heightened interest in gambling activities during major international sporting events.

Enforcement efforts against illegal gambling will be stepped up during the FIFA World Cup 2026 from Jun 11 to Jul 19, authorities said on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Heightened interest in gambling activities, including illegal gambling, is generated during major international sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint press release. The police conduct regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators, including those who assist gambling syndicates, the authorities said. Online service providers are required to restrict access to illegal online gambling services and advertisements, including illegal football betting.

The police also work with stakeholders to terminate phone numbers used to advertise illegal gambling services and block bank accounts and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling. Public education efforts by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the National Crime Prevention Council will also be intensified during the World Cup season.

The campaign video depicts a young father losing everything that matters to him - his possessions, home, family, relationships, and the trust of his loved ones, the authorities said. The video will be screened during football matches on TV, across digital and social media platforms, and at spaces near betting outlets. The authorities reminded the public not to participate in illegal gambling, and to exercise personal responsibility if they choose to bet.

Those who conduct illegal gambling activities face severe penalties, including fines of up to S$500,000 (US$390,000) and jail for up to seven years. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$700,000 and jail of up to 10 years. Individuals who gamble with illegal operators may be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both





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Singapore FIFA World Cup Illegal Gambling Enforcement Efforts Problem Gambling

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