Singapore to Study Geothermal Energy Feasibility to Boost Energy Resilience and Cut Emissions

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is seeking proposals for a study to assess the technical, environmental, and commercial viability of geothermal energy in Singapore, building on recent findings of high subsurface temperatures and global technological advancements. This initiative supports Singapore’s goals of strengthening energy resilience and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Singapore is actively exploring the potential of geothermal energy as a key component of its future energy mix, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering energy resilience and significantly reducing carbon emissions .

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has issued a call for proposals, initiating a comprehensive study to evaluate the viability of deploying advanced geothermal systems across the island nation. This initiative underscores Singapore’s proactive approach to diversifying its energy sources and achieving its ambitious climate goals, including reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The study will delve into the technical challenges, environmental impacts, and economic feasibility of harnessing geothermal resources, considering both conventional and next-generation technologies.

It will not only assess the potential for electricity generation but also explore applications in heating and cooling systems, offering a holistic view of geothermal energy’s capabilities within the Singaporean context. Recent findings have sparked renewed interest in Singapore’s geothermal potential.

While the country lacks the traditional geological features typically associated with geothermal energy – such as volcanic activity – subsurface temperature studies conducted over the past five years have revealed surprisingly high temperatures in areas like northern and eastern Singapore, notably near the Sembawang Hot Spring Park. These discoveries, coupled with rapid advancements in geothermal technology globally, have opened up new avenues for extracting and utilizing sub-surface heat.

The EMA recognizes that innovative technologies, such as Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), which can access heat from dry rocks deep underground, may be crucial for unlocking Singapore’s geothermal resources. The upcoming feasibility study will build upon an ongoing nationwide geophysical survey, awarded to Surbana Jurong in 2024 with a $16 million investment, which is expected to deliver results by the end of 2026. This survey employs non-invasive techniques to map the subsurface geological structure and identify potential geothermal hotspots.

The combined insights from both the geophysical survey and the feasibility study will provide a robust and comprehensive assessment of Singapore’s geothermal energy landscape. The scope of the feasibility study extends beyond simply identifying potential geothermal resources. The appointed consultant will be responsible for pinpointing specific areas suitable for further, more detailed investigation. Crucially, the study will also focus on developing appropriate policy frameworks to support the development of potential geothermal projects.

This includes addressing regulatory hurdles, incentivizing investment, and ensuring environmental sustainability. The EMA emphasizes that the study’s findings will be instrumental in informing the government’s future decisions regarding geothermal energy deployment. The timeline for appointing a consultant is set for within 2026, and the duration of the study will be determined by the specifics of the submitted proposals. This flexible approach allows for a tailored investigation that aligns with the complexity of the task.

Singapore’s commitment to geothermal energy aligns with its broader strategy to decarbonize its power sector and enhance its energy security. The nation’s revised emissions targets for 2035, announced in February of the previous year, demonstrate a clear dedication to achieving long-term sustainability and contributing to global climate action. The exploration of geothermal energy represents a significant step towards realizing these ambitious goals and establishing Singapore as a leader in renewable energy innovation





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