Singapore to Tighten Refrigerant Standards for Supermarkets and Vehicles to Cut Emissions

Singapore has announced stricter refrigerant standards for supermarkets, refrigerated transport, and vehicle air-conditioning systems from 2027 to cut greenhouse gas emissions and move toward net-zero by 2050. The National Environment Agency (NEA) revealed the phased rollout, targeting hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases with high global warming potential (GWP). New refrigeration systems in supermarkets must use refrigerants with a GWP of 150 or below from July 2027, while new passenger cars and light goods vehicles must comply from July 2028. Existing equipment can be used until end-of-life. The move aligns with EU and Japan standards. NEA also mandates registration for companies dismantling such systems from 2027 to prevent refrigerant release. Major supermarket operators have already adopted lower-GWP alternatives, and suppliers are offering compliant equipment. The gradual approach aims to balance environmental goals with business readiness, tackling a often-overlooked emissions source without disrupting daily life or commerce.

Singapore is set to implement stricter refrigerant standards for supermarkets, refrigerated transport, and vehicle air‑conditioning systems starting in 2027, as part of its broader strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net‑zero emissions by 2050.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced the new framework on May 28, 2026, focusing on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases, which have a much higher heat‑trapping capacity than carbon dioxide and are a significant driver of climate change. The rules will apply primarily to newly installed systems, allowing businesses and vehicle owners to continue operating existing equipment until it reaches the end of its useful life, thereby minimizing disruption while steadily reducing the carbon footprint associated with cooling technologies.

From July 1, 2027, refrigeration systems in supermarkets must use refrigerants with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 150 or lower. A year later, from July 1, 2028, air‑conditioning systems in new passenger cars and light goods vehicles will need to meet the same GWP threshold. The staggered timelines give suppliers and manufacturers extra time to adapt, as lower‑GWP refrigerants are not yet universally available across all vehicle models.

These standards are consistent with regulations already in place in the European Union and Japan, ensuring Singapore remains aligned with global best practices. NEA highlighted that several major supermarket chains in Singapore have already transitioned to refrigeration systems that use lower‑GWP refrigerants, demonstrating industry readiness. Equipment manufacturers are also introducing models designed to meet the new environmental criteria without compromising energy efficiency. The regulatory framework also addresses the end‑of‑life management of cooling equipment.

Starting July 2027, any company that dismantles commercial refrigeration systems, industrial cold rooms, vehicle air‑conditioning units, or refrigerated trucks must register with NEA and adhere to approved procedures for handling used refrigerants. This measure aims to prevent the release of harmful gases into the atmosphere during disposal-a phase often neglected in the refrigeration lifecycle. Many companies already follow similar practices, and specialist service providers exist to safely recover and manage spent refrigerants.

By covering both new installations and proper decommissioning, Singapore takes a comprehensive approach to reducing emissions from this sector. Air‑conditioning and refrigeration are indispensable in Singapore's tropical climate, keeping homes comfortable, preserving perishable goods, and supporting temperature‑sensitive logistics. Yet this convenience carries an environmental cost, as high‑GWP refrigerants contribute substantially to global warming. The new standards build upon earlier NEA restrictions introduced in 2022, which targeted household air conditioners, refrigerators, and large building cooling systems.

Together, these measures tackle a source of emissions that typically receives less public attention than vehicles, power plants, or industrial factories. The gradual implementation gives industries time to adjust while still advancing Singapore's climate targets. As the city‑state moves toward net‑zero, balancing environmental ambition with practical readiness remains key; NEA's phased approach appears designed to achieve that balance, reducing emissions without forcing an abrupt overhaul of existing infrastructure





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Singapore Refrigerant Standards HFC Phase-Down NEA Regulations Global Warming Potential Supermarket Refrigeration Vehicle Air-Conditioning Greenhouse Gas Emissions Net-Zero Singapore Low-GWP Refrigerants Refrigerant Disposal

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