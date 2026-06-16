Singapore to Trial New Roadside Parking Payment via ERP 2 OBU Display

Singapore will trial a new roadside electronic parking (REP) feature in August 2024, allowing drivers to start and pay for parking through their ERP 2 on-board unit display, with full rollout planned for 2027.

Singapore is set to introduce a new roadside electronic parking (REP) feature as part of its ERP 2 system, allowing motorists to start and pay for parking directly through their ERP 2 on-board unit (OBU) display.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the feature will be trialed from August at 644 designated car park locations, covering approximately 19,000 roadside parking lots across the island. About 1,000 motorists, who are already part of an ERP 2 pilot for location-based charging, will test this new functionality.

The trial will allow participants to initiate a parking session by either tapping a P icon on the OBU display after parking or by switching off the engine, which triggers a prompt on the OBU. If multiple car parks are nearby, drivers must select the correct one from a list before starting the session. Once active, the OBU will automatically calculate charges and end the session when the vehicle exits.

The REP feature is slated for full rollout on January 1, 2027, alongside other ERP 2 functions like location-based and checkpoint charging, though the exact rollout date for REP beyond the trial is not yet set. Existing payment methods, such as the Parking.sg app, will continue to operate, and the app will remain available for vehicles without the OBU touchscreen.

As of May 31, over 96 percent of Singapore's vehicles (about 960,000) have installed the ERP 2 OBU, with 98 percent of those opting for the touchscreen display. Since April 1, foreign-registered vehicles have also been eligible for OBU installation, with over 5,700 having installed one so far





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