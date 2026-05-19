Singapore to undertake IAEA assessment on potential nuclear energy deployment

Singapore will evaluate its readiness to deploy nuclear energy through an assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2027. The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) is part of the IAEA Milestones Approach, a framework to guide countries in understanding the commitments and obligations associated with developing a nuclear power programme.

Singapore to undertake assessment by international energy body on potential nuclear energy deployment: PM Wong. Singapore plans to undertake an assessment by the IAEA to determine the country's readiness to make an informed decision on nuclear deployment.

Singapore will be evaluating its ability to potentially deploy nuclear energy through an assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2027. The assessment, called the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR), is part of the IAEA Milestones Approach, a structured framework to guide countries in developing a nuclear power programme. Singapore aims to complete the INIR Phase 1 Mission in 2027, following a self-evaluation report.

The results of the assessment will provide detailed observations, recommendations, and suggestions for developing a national action plan to facilitate nuclear energy deployment





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International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR Nuclear Energy Nuclear Safety Capability Development Energy Resilience Sustainable Growth Alternate Energy Sources Land Constraints Human Capital Development

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IAEA's INIR Assessment for Singapore's Nuclear CapabilitySingapore's Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) is a voluntary assessment conducted by the IAEA for countries considering embarking on or expanding their nuclear power programs. The INIR aims to ensure the national infrastructure required for the safe and sustainable use of nuclear power is developed and implemented. In Singapore's case, the INIR aims to guide the country's path towards nuclear capability building.

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