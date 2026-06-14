Singapore Toddler Dies in Condo Pool Drowning; Nanny's Supervision Called into Question

A three-year-old boy in Singapore died after falling into an unsupervised condominium pool while with his nanny. CCTV footage contradicted the nanny's account, revealing a 46-second lapse in supervision that led to the accidental drowning. The coroner ruled the death an accident and issued strong reminders about the necessity of constant vigilant oversight of young children near water.

A three-year-old Singaporean boy tragically died after falling into a condominium swimming pool while left unsupervised. The incident occurred on March 5, 2025, at the condo where the child lived.

The boy had been taken to the playground by his 60-year-old nanny, a trusted caregiver of three years. While at the playground, he rode his kick-scooter toward the main pool, fell in, and drowned despite rescue attempts. The pool was 1.2 meters deep with no safety barrier, and the child was approximately one meter tall.

The nanny initially claimed she lost sight of him only momentarily while placing a water bottle on a bench, but CCTV footage contradicted this account, showing no such action. Coroner Brenda Chua, delivering her findings on June 11, 2025, ruled the death an accidental drowning and highlighted a critical 46-second window between the boy riding away and the nanny beginning her search. During that time, the child entered the water and drowned.

The nanny admitted she remained seated, expecting him to return, and did not follow him as instructed by the boy's father. The coroner noted the nanny was often "not forthcoming" and deflected questions during the inquiry. A passerby first spotted the boy in the pool, and a man then alerted the nanny, who jumped in despite not being able to swim. The case underscores how quickly and silently drowning can happen with young children near water.

Coroner Chua stressed the need for constant, active supervision of toddlers around pools, emphasizing that there is no substitute for keeping them within sight and reach at all times. The tragedy has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of leaving young children unattended near deep water





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Singapore Drowning Condominium Pool Safety Child Supervision Nanny Negligence Accidental Drowning

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