Singapore tops IMD's World Competitiveness Rankings

Singapore has reclaimed its position as the world's most competitive economy, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Rankings released on Thursday. The rankings evaluate 70 economies across four key areas: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure. This year's results highlight the importance of strong institutions and adaptability in navigating geopolitical tensions.

Singapore climbed back to the top of IMD's World Competitiveness Rankings this year, after slipping to second in 2025. Released on Thursday, the rankings evaluated 70 economies for competitiveness, looking at four key areas - economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

This year's results found that strong institutions and the ability to navigate volatility and absorb shocks are critical to economic success as geopolitical tensions rise. According to IMD, Singapore's return to first place highlighted how quickly agile economies could regain momentum. It credited Singapore's performance to a broad recovery across several areas of competitiveness, particularly business efficiency, which it topped among the 70 economies. It remained at third for government efficiency but rose to fifth for infrastructure.

However, its economic performance dropped from first in 2025 to third this year. This year's rankings also saw strong performances by other Asian economies, with Hong Kong, Taiwan and China all moving up the ladder. Hong Kong rose from third to second, a result IMD said was built on three consecutive years of improvement. Taiwan came in fourth, behind Switzerland, on the back of a strong gross domestic product and export growth.

China's climb from 16th to 12th was attributed to a sharp improvement in business efficiency, which was helped by gains in productivity and efficiency, finance and the labour market. Government efficiency also edged up, rising one place on stronger business legislation and tax policies. Its economic performance meanwhile fell two places to seventh, led by a decline in international trade. People visit the Merlion statue on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on May 5, 2026





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