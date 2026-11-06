Singapore Travelers Experience Sustainable Agritourism in Chiang Mai

Singapore-based travel agency and Tourism Authority of Thailand promote Chiang Mai agritourism through farm-to-table dining and forest bathing programs for visitors.

Singapore-based travelers are increasingly turning to Chiang Mai for a blend of urban convenience and immersive rural experiences. This shift is driven by a new nature-focused itinerary organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and a Singapore-based travel agency. The program highlights local communities whose livelihoods depend directly on the land.

Visitors engage in activities such as meeting coffee farmers, eating meals with freshly harvested produce, and staying in accommodations overlooking rice paddies. One notable feature of this travel trend is the introduction of forest bathing, a wellness practice that encourages sensory engagement with the natural environment.

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Wasunthara Farm Omakase Dining Concept

Wasunthara Farm in Chiang Mai's San Sai district operates a farm-to-table eatery that serves a single seating per day. Reservations for this establishment must be made at least one month in advance due to high demand. The culinary concept centers on a floral omakase style, utilizing ingredients harvested directly from the farm.

Chef-owner Wilat Junlakan manages both the farm and the kitchen alongside one other staff member. He has maintained this operation for seven years after previously working in restaurants serving Japanese and American cuisines. His transition to farming was motivated by health concerns among people around him, leading him to grow his own produce for safe and healthy meals.

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Wilat Junlakan states that he uses no MSG in his dishes, preferring to let the natural flavors of the produce take center stage. His farm produces a variety of seasonal vegetables, rice, and edible flowers. These ingredients are used to create an eight-course meal that features textural diversity and distinct flavors in every dish.

S'gaw Karen Forest Bathing Program Details

The forest bathing experience takes place in Baan Pa Ngiew, a village in Chiang Mai's Mae On district. Approximately 300 residents of this village belong to the S'gaw Karen community. The local population divides the surrounding forest into two distinct zones with specific usage rights.

The inner forest is considered sacred by the villagers and is strictly accessible only to them. Tree-cutting and hunting are prohibited in this zone. The outer zone serves as a community forest where residents are permitted to gather herbs and bamboo or fish in the river.

Sittipong, a local tour guide from Northern Smile Travel, developed the forest bathing program for international visitors. He first visited the village last year and collaborated with residents to create opportunities for them to guide walks, share local knowledge, and prepare food for guests.

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Expert Leadership and Health Safety Measures

The forest bathing session was led by Phyllis Koh, a Singapore-based certified forest therapist. Phyllis Koh helped develop the itinerary and assessed the suitability of the forest for the experience. Her expertise ensures that the program meets professional standards for wellness tourism.

Dr Peraphol and his wife, Ms Supapit, practitioners from the Forest Bathing and Forest Therapy network, also joined the session. Dr Peraphol provided health and safety assurances for the group, including support in case of insect bites during the outdoor activities.

Participants set specific intentions for their walk before beginning the guided session. This structured approach allows travelers to fully engage with the atmosphere of the S'gaw Karen community while supporting local economic resilience through sustainable tourism practices.