Singapore Trials New ERP 2 Roadside Parking Feature to Simplify Payments

Singapore begins a trial of a new roadside electronic parking feature within its ERP 2 system, allowing drivers to start and pay for parking directly via their on-board unit touchscreen, reducing reliance on the Parking.sg app and automating session end and payment.

Singapore is set to trial a new roadside electronic parking (REP) feature integrated into its Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 system, starting in August. Approximately 1,000 drivers will test this functionality across 644 designated car park locations and around 19,000 roadside parking spots nationwide, as announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The feature allows motorists to initiate and pay for parking directly through their ERP 2 on-board unit (OBU) touchscreen display, eliminating the need to use the separate Parking.sg app for participating areas. During the trial, participants will see a parking icon "P" appear on their OBU display once the feature is active. After parking, drivers can tap this icon to begin a session. Alternatively, a prompt may appear after the engine is switched off.

If only one car park is detected, the system shows a single option; if multiple are nearby, drivers must select the correct location before confirming. LTA emphasizes that manual confirmation remains necessary to ensure the motorist intends to park and to apply charges accurately. Once started, the OBU will display a "parking in progress" notification before automatically powering down. A key improvement is how parking sessions conclude.

Rather than requiring drivers to manually stop or extend time, the REP system automatically ends the session when the vehicle exits the car park. Charges are then automatically calculated and deducted from the driver's chosen payment method. This addresses a common pain point: the need to estimate duration and remember to extend sessions when plans change. The REP feature is part of the broader ERP 2 programme, which introduces location-based charging technology.

The same trial group is already testing location-based charging, which began earlier this month. LTA has confirmed that both location-based and checkpoint charging under ERP 2 will officially launch on January 1, 2027. A specific launch date for the roadside parking feature has not yet been set. As of May 31, about 960,000 vehicles-over 96% of Singapore's vehicle fleet-have installed ERP 2 OBUs.

Of those, roughly 98% opted for the touchscreen display needed for REP. The Parking.sg app will remain available even after full rollout, and drivers without the touchscreen OBU can continue using the app as before. This trial represents a step toward more automated road payments and digital transport services in Singapore. By reducing manual steps and reminders, the system aims to minimize overpayment and parking fines due to missed extensions.

If successful, roadside parking could become one of the most visible everyday applications of ERP 2 beyond its original road pricing function





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ERP 2 Roadside Parking Singapore Land Transport Authority On-Board Unit Parking.Sg Automated Payments Trial

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Singapore to Trial New Roadside Parking Payment via ERP 2 OBU DisplaySingapore will trial a new roadside electronic parking (REP) feature in August 2024, allowing drivers to start and pay for parking through their ERP 2 on-board unit display, with full rollout planned for 2027.

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