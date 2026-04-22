Singapore Turns Into A K-Drama Set As Star-Studded Production Continues

South Korean film crews and cast members are spotted filming across Singapore at iconic locations, with new additions to the cast sparking excitement among fans.

The vibrant streets of Singapore have recently transformed into a bustling film set, captivating fans and passersby alike as South Korean production crews descend upon the island city. The buzz centers around the highly anticipated K-drama filming, which has seen several notable stars spotted at iconic local landmarks. Earlier this week, on April 21, the production team was observed at the historic Lau Pa Sat hawker center, where they were busy capturing scenes.

The atmosphere was electric as onlookers caught glimpses of the cast, with some fans even finding themselves accidentally caught up in the production process. According to social media reports on X, several individuals standing near the filming area were nearly mistaken for extras by the crew members who were preparing for a wide-angle shot. One user, identified as Babytotoro, shared the amusing anecdote, noting that the production staff had to double-check their status before realizing they were just avid fans watching the action unfold from the sidelines. The excitement continued to ripple across social media as other sightings were reported throughout the city. Another fan, known as Eggyliew, captured a memorable moment at the Marina Bay waterfront. In the shared footage, the lead actress was seen gracefully walking along the scenic promenade, with the majestic Fullerton Hotel providing a picturesque backdrop across the river. This fan had the unique opportunity to interact with the star, receiving a handshake and a friendly greeting that clearly left a lasting impression. The actress, who takes on the role of Cheon Yeo-ri, is portraying a complex character who serves as the CEO of a luxury hotel conglomerate while harboring the supernatural ability to see ghosts. This intriguing premise has generated significant anticipation among viewers who are eager to see how the plot unfolds in this uniquely Singaporean setting. Adding to the star-studded narrative, the production received another boost today with the official announcement that singer and actor Ong Seong-wu has joined the cast. Known for his tenure in the popular group WannaOne, Seong-wu is a prominent addition to the project, heightening the curiosity surrounding the upcoming series. While reports had previously surfaced of a fan spotting him at Universal Studios Singapore on April 19, his involvement in this specific K-drama filming remains a topic of much speculation. As the production team continues to scout and film in various high-profile locations across Singapore, the local community remains on high alert for further star sightings. The convergence of Hallyu talent and Singaporean landmarks highlights the growing trend of international productions utilizing the city-state as a premier filming destination, bridging the gap between global fans and their favorite onscreen idols





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