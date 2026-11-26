Singapore's unit labour costs declined by 1.1% in Q3 2024, driven by productivity gains outpacing wages. Retail trade saw the largest rise at 7.0%, while manufacturing costs dropped 3.7%.

Singapore's unit labour cost s experienced a contraction of 1.1% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2024. This latest decline extends the downward trend observed in the second quarter, where costs had already fallen by 0.9%.

Q3 Cost Decline Driven By Productivity

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry released data confirming that the primary driver behind this economic shift is a significant rise in labour productivity. Specifically, the growth in real value added per worker exceeded the increase in total labour cost per worker, thereby reducing the overall unit cost for businesses across the nation.

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This dynamic indicates that Singaporean businesses are generating more economic output for every dollar spent on wages and related labour expenses. The efficiency gains have been substantial enough to offset rising wage pressures in several key sectors, resulting in a net reduction in operational labour costs for the quarter.

Retail Trade Sees Sharpest Cost Increase

Despite the overall national decline, the retail trade sector recorded the most significant year-on-year increase in unit labour costs, rising by 7.0% in the third quarter. This sharp contrast highlights the varied pressures facing different parts of the Singaporean economy, with consumer-facing services experiencing much higher cost inflation compared to the national average.

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The food and beverage services sector followed as the next most affected industry, with unit labour costs jumping by 5.3%. These sectors often rely heavily on manual labour and face challenges in automating certain customer service tasks, leading to faster cost accumulation relative to productivity growth.

Manufacturing Efficiency Offsets Wage Growth

In a striking reversal of the retail trend, the manufacturing sector managed to reduce its unit labour costs by 3.7% during the same period. This decline occurred because productivity within factories and industrial plants grew at a rate faster than the total labour cost per worker. The ability to produce more goods with the same or fewer labour inputs has been a key factor in maintaining the sector's competitiveness.

Other sectors that managed to control or reduce costs included finance and insurance, where unit labour costs fell slightly by 0.1%. The information and communications sector also saw a decrease of 1.5%, suggesting that technology-intensive industries are effectively leveraging automation and digital tools to suppress labour cost inflation.

Other Sectors Show Mixed Cost Trends

Professional services industries recorded a moderate increase in unit labour costs of 3.0%, reflecting the high value of human capital in knowledge-based roles. Similarly, the transportation and storage sector saw costs rise by 2.8%, likely due to logistical complexities and wage adjustments in the supply chain.

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Smaller increases were noted in the administrative and support services sector, which saw a 2.7% rise, and the accommodation sector, which experienced an 1.8% increase. The construction sector showed minimal pressure, with unit labour costs rising by just 0.5%, indicating relative stability in building sector wages versus output during the quarter.

Economic Implications For 2024

The divergence in cost trends across industries provides a nuanced picture of Singapore's economic health in Q3. While consumer-facing sectors struggle with higher labour inputs, industrial and financial sectors continue to optimize efficiency. This bifurcation suggests that productivity growth is not uniform and remains concentrated in specific high-value or automated sectors.

For policymakers and business leaders, these figures underscore the importance of continued investment in automation and skills training to help lagging sectors catch up. The sustained decline in national unit labour costs bodes well for corporate margins and export competitiveness, provided the productivity gains can be maintained in subsequent quarters.