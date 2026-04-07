Singapore Unveils Measures to Cushion Impact of Energy Crisis, Boost Support for Households and Businesses

The Singaporean government has announced a suite of measures designed to mitigate the effects of the global energy crisis, including increased financial support for households and businesses. These measures include bringing forward CDC voucher disbursement, increasing cost-of-living payments, and providing aid to platform workers and bus services. Businesses will benefit from enhanced tax rebates and energy efficiency grants. These moves come amid rising fuel prices and concerns over the economic impact of the Middle East conflict.

Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow unveiled a series of measures aimed at supporting Singaporean households and businesses amid the ongoing global energy crisis and its economic ramifications, including the impact of the Middle East conflict.

In a parliamentary statement, SMS Siow detailed adjustments to existing financial aid programs and new initiatives designed to alleviate the rising cost of living and mitigate the effects of increased fuel prices, ensuring essential services remain accessible. These measures reflect the government's proactive approach to addressing the evolving economic landscape and providing stability for its citizens and businesses. The government recognizes that the recent events, particularly the unrest in the Middle East, have heightened the cost of living anxieties among Singaporeans, prompting a review and expansion of the support mechanisms in place.\The centerpiece of the new measures includes an acceleration of existing support schemes and an increase in the quantum of the cost-of-living special payment. The previously announced $500 CDC vouchers, originally scheduled for disbursement in January 2027, will now be brought forward to June 2026, offering earlier relief to families. Furthermore, the cost-of-living special payment, initially outlined in Budget 2026, will see an increase from a range of $200 to $400 in cash to a range of $400 to $600. Approximately 2.4 million Singaporeans, who meet the eligibility criteria of earning up to $100,000 in assessable income and owning no more than one property, will receive this enhanced payment in September. The government has also recognized the specific challenges faced by platform workers, private-hire car drivers, and taxi drivers due to soaring fuel costs. To assist this sector, the government will provide a $200 cash disbursement to active platform workers and drivers starting at the end of the month. Essential bus services catering to students, seniors, and individuals with disabilities will receive temporary aid, through co-funding cost increases to maintain service continuity. These immediate steps are complemented by longer-term measures to promote energy efficiency and support local businesses.\Beyond direct financial aid to households, SMS Siow outlined support for businesses, aiming to help them manage higher operational costs associated with the energy crisis. To improve cash flow, the government will enhance corporate income tax rebates, increasing from 40% to 50% for the Year of Assessment 2026. The minimum benefit will be raised from $1,500 to $2,000 for companies with at least one local employee, and the overall benefit cap will increase to $40,000, up from $30,000. These corporate tax rebates will be delivered early, commencing at the end of the month. The government will also expand the energy efficiency grant, enabling companies to acquire new, energy-efficient equipment with financial support. The grant's base tier will be broadened, and its duration extended to March 31, 2028, increasing access to the program. Businesses can currently receive up to 70% support for the adoption of pre-approved energy-efficient equipment. In addition, the government is prepared to address cost increases for crucial government projects, to prevent delays that could impact the public interest, including major infrastructure projects such as HDB Build-to-Order projects. The Building and Construction Authority will issue further details of these measures to provide business with as much support as possible in these difficult times





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