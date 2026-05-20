Singapore updates National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS)

Singapore updated its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on May 20 to advance AI development and create a vibrant AI hub. The refreshed NAIS consists of 10 priorities cut across three focuses.

Singapore updated its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) on May 20 amid efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI) development to create a 'flywheel' effect that would allow it to build, activate and sustain a vibrant AI hub.

The refreshed NAIS consists of 10 priorities cut across three focuses: deepening sectoral and public sector transformation, mainstreaming AI adoption and strengthening workforce readiness, and building an AI hub. To support the efforts, the Government will continue to equip itself with the talent mix to thrive as a leading AI hub, enabling trusted access to datasets, and move to strengthened layered AI governance





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Singapore Advanced Manufacturing Financial Services Connectivity Healthcare Industry Transformation AI Adoption Workforce Readiness AI Hub

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DayOne Prepares For a Dual IPO in Singapore and the USDayOne, a global data centre operator located in Singapore, is weighing a two-country initial public offering (IPO), with plans for Singapore and the US, though the Singapore plans are not yet finalized. The plans came about as the firm considered a sole listing in New York but was influenced by Singaporean stock market officials to consider co-listing.

Read more »

Online retailers Seager Inc, Boarding Gate, Origin Sleep and Light in the box found to use deceptive website tactics in SingaporeThree online retailers in Singapore were accused of using deceptive website tactics to create artificial urgency and pressure consumers into making purchases, such as displaying fake visitor counts and fabricated countdown timers. These actions have been taken by Singapore's competition watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS).

Read more »

Difference in cost of living for basic daily necessities in Singapore and MalaysiaThe article discusses the perception that prices are higher in Singapore, particularly for daily essentials and hawker food, but provides evidence to suggest that this is not entirely accurate. The author highlights the lower costs of basic daily necessities like body wash, eggs, and fruit in Singapore compared to Malaysia, attributing it to higher labor and rent costs in Malaysia and more efficient supply chains in Singapore which maintain lower prices. The article also highlights the perception of higher costs of living in Malaysia compared to Singapore, attributed to higher costs of transportation, insurance, and fuel, and touches on the topic of wage differences between the two countries.

Read more »

59-year-old Chinese national arrested after alleged theft on board flight from Korea to SingaporeA 59-year-old Chinese national has been charged in court for allegedly stealing two bank cards from a victim's wallet on board a flight from Korea to Singapore.

Read more »