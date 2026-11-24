Singapore upgraded its 2026 GDP growth forecast to around 6 per cent after the economy grew 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, while projecting growth of 2.5 to 4.5 per cent in 2027 as the pace of new AI investments moderates.

Singapore has raised its economic growth forecast for 2026 to around 6 per cent, after the economy expanded 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry ( METI) said on Tuesday, Nov 24.

The third-quarter figure beat the advance estimate of 5.4 per cent and the 5.6 per cent expected, though it eased from the 6.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter. The earlier revision was premised on the impact of the Middle East war being less severe than initially feared, while the global AI investment boom was stronger than expected.

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METI Raises Singapore Economic Growth Forecast

Since then, global economic conditions have turned out to be stronger than expected as AI-related production and exports have continued to accelerate, METI said. METI previously upgraded Singapore's growth forecast in August, from an earlier forecast of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 1.5 per cent in the July to September period, moderating from the 1.8 per cent growth in the April to June period.

For the first three quarters of 2026, GDP grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year. Growth in the third quarter was driven by the wholesale trade, manufacturing and finance and insurance sectors, METI said in a press release. Strong AI-related demand boosted growth in the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector, as well as the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector.

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Growth in the finance and insurance sector was underpinned by credit growth and fee-generating activities. The retail trade and food and beverage services sectors contracted in the quarter, partly due to a sustained shift in local spending abroad as outbound travel increased during the quarter. METI said Singapore's external demand outlook for the year has improved compared with its assessment in August, despite elevated energy prices contributing to global inflationary pressures and tighter monetary policy in several economies.

AI-related production and exports, driven by stronger-than-expected buildout of data centres, have continued to accelerate, with the momentum expected to continue for the rest of the year, METI said. Against this backdrop, Singapore's GDP growth outlook for the rest of 2026 remains firm, the ministry said.

Strong global AI-related demand will continue to drive growth in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, while growth in outward-oriented services sectors such as finance and insurance and information and communications should remain resilient, it said. Growth in the accommodation sector will be supported by strong hotel bookings amidst a robust line-up of events, the ministry added.

However, the outlook for the retail trade and food and beverage sectors remains subdued. METI expects Singapore's GDP growth to moderate in 2027, coming in at around 2.5 to 4.5 per cent, as growth in most of its key trading partners is projected to soften and the pace of expansion in new AI investments slows.

Downside Risks Affect Singapore GDP Outlook

GDP growth for most of Singapore's key trading partners, including key Southeast Asian economies, the US and China, is projected to soften in 2027, with the pace of growth in new AI investments expected to moderate from its high level in 2026, said METI permanent secretary Dr Beh Swan Gin. He also pointed out that downside risks remain in the global economy.

In particular, concerns relating to the sustainability of the global AI cycle could trigger sharper corrections in global financial markets, with potential spillovers to broader economic activity, the permanent secretary said. In addition, further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could lead to fresh spikes in the price of energy commodities and other key intermediate inputs, raising inflationary pressures and resulting in tighter global financial conditions that could dampen global growth.

A third area of risk is economic and political uncertainties in external economies, which could weigh on investment and consumption in these economies, METI said. Against this backdrop, Singapore's GDP growth is projected to moderate in 2027, it said. Oil supply from the Middle East is expected to recover gradually, supported in part by the increased use of alternative transport routes such as pipelines within the Gulf.

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This should lead to easing global energy prices and inflationary pressures over 2027, the ministry said. GDP growth in the US is expected to ease as restrictive monetary policy and weaker real wage growth weigh on investment and consumption, while the pace of AI investments is projected to ease. For China, growth is also expected to slow as export growth softens amid moderating global AI-related demand and sluggish consumption growth.

In contrast, GDP growth in the Eurozone is forecast to pick up, supported by firm household consumption as inflationary pressures and monetary policy ease, alongside stronger manufacturing activity driven by defence-related spending. Growth for key Southeast Asian economies is projected to ease as the pace of expansion in both AI investments and AI-related exports moderates from their high levels in 2026.

Sector Growth Prospects Remain Mixed For 2027

For Singapore, sectors linked to AI-related demand will continue to be supported by sustained demand, although their pace of expansion is expected to moderate from the high levels recorded in 2026. This includes the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector and the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector. The manufacturing sector is expected to expand, supported by sustained global AI-related demand, but at a slower pace next year.

The projected recovery in global oil supply is likely to support a modest pickup in petroleum output in the chemicals cluster and wholesale volumes in the fuels and chemicals segment of the wholesale trade sector. Ongoing multi-year capacity expansions in the aerospace segment amid continued strong aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul orders should drive growth in the transport engineering cluster. Strong demand for digital transformation and AI-related services will also boost growth in the information and communications sector.

The finance and insurance sector is expected to register firm growth, supported by sustained investment activity and resilient demand for life insurance, although tighter global financial conditions and heightened uncertainty could weigh on credit growth and trading activity. Domestically-oriented sectors such as construction are projected to post steady growth, supported in part by expansions in public residential building and civil engineering works.

But consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage services may be weighed down by the continued shift in local spending abroad in tandem with a sustained increase in outbound travel. Taking these factors into account, METI said it expects the Singapore economy to grow by 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent in 2027.

METI will continue to monitor developments in the global and domestic economies closely in the year ahead and adjust the GDP growth forecast over the course of the year if necessary, it said.