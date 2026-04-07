Singapore Urged to Conserve Energy Amidst Middle East Conflict Concerns

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong calls for energy conservation measures, highlighting the potential impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore's economy, and suggesting energy-saving practices for households and businesses to combat rising costs and maintain economic resilience.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has urged Singapore residents to conserve energy and adapt to the economic challenges stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, April 7th, DPM Gan highlighted the potential for prolonged economic impacts and outlined measures for both households and businesses to mitigate the effects. He emphasized the collective responsibility of the government, businesses, and households in navigating this period of uncertainty.

Households are encouraged to embrace energy-saving practices, such as utilizing fans instead of air conditioning and opting for public transport over personal vehicles. The use of climate vouchers to purchase energy-efficient appliances was also promoted as a means of reducing electricity consumption. Addressing the projected increase in fuel and electricity costs, DPM Gan underscored the need for proactive measures to counter these inflationary pressures. \Businesses are advised to explore avenues for energy conservation, including participation in the Energy Efficiency Grant scheme and investments in more energy-efficient equipment. The minister addressed the impending rise in fuel and electricity costs, acknowledging the recent tariff adjustments and predicting a more substantial increase in the next tariff review. The regulated electricity tariff, already raised by 2.1 percent to 27.27 cents/kWh for the second quarter, is just beginning to reflect the surge in fuel prices. DPM Gan cautioned that prolonged conflict could exacerbate inflationary pressures, leading to higher import prices and subsequently impacting the cost of electricity, transportation, and daily essentials for Singaporean households. The government is actively working to strengthen international trade partnerships to counter these challenges and providing support to both households and businesses. The Economic Strategy Review’s recommendations will be closely followed to ensure economic resilience and maintain Singapore's global competitiveness. \DPM Gan concluded by stressing the importance of discipline, trust, and the preservation of capabilities. Singapore must utilize this challenging period to bolster its competitive edge. This includes building global leadership in key growth sectors like advanced manufacturing, fostering enterprise transformation through technology, and supporting firms in their efforts to diversify and internationalize. He believes that by adopting a unified approach, Singapore will be well-positioned not only to endure the current crisis but to emerge stronger and more resilient. The government’s proactive approach, combined with the efforts of businesses and households to conserve energy and control spending, is critical to navigating the economic challenges ahead. The emphasis on both immediate actions, such as conserving electricity, and long-term strategic initiatives, such as building competitive industries, demonstrates a comprehensive plan to safeguard Singapore's economic future





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