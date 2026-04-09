Singapore Urges Energy Conservation Amid Middle East Conflict

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong calls on Singapore residents and businesses to conserve energy and prepare for rising costs due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. He suggests practical measures like using fans and public transport and highlights government support.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has urged Singapore residents to conserve energy and adapt to the economic challenges stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, DPM Gan emphasized the need for a collective effort involving the government, businesses, and households to navigate the crisis. He highlighted practical steps that individuals can take to reduce their energy consumption and mitigate the impact of rising costs.

The minister’s statement underscored the potential for prolonged economic instability and the government's commitment to supporting citizens and businesses during this period.\DPM Gan outlined several specific recommendations for households to reduce their energy consumption. He suggested using fans instead of air conditioning whenever possible as a simple yet effective measure. Furthermore, he encouraged the use of public transport over private vehicles to conserve fuel and lower overall energy demand. These actions, when adopted widely, can significantly contribute to lessening the strain on Singapore’s energy resources. He also mentioned the availability of climate vouchers to help residents purchase more energy-efficient appliances, further supporting their efforts to reduce consumption and manage costs. For businesses, DPM Gan highlighted schemes like the Energy Efficiency Grant to encourage investments in more efficient equipment and reduce their energy footprint. The government is also working on building stronger international trade partnerships to secure supplies and mitigate supply chain disruptions.\Addressing the inevitable rise in fuel and electricity costs, DPM Gan explained that the existing electricity tariff, which had already seen a 2.1% increase to 27.27 cents/kWh for the second quarter, only partially reflected the impact of the conflict on fuel prices. He warned that the next tariff adjustment would likely show a much sharper increase, as it would fully incorporate the recent surge in fuel costs. Beyond the immediate impact on electricity, DPM Gan cautioned that prolonged conflict could also lead to higher inflation in Singapore's source markets, resulting in further increases in import prices over time. This would subsequently affect households through more expensive electricity, transport, and daily necessities. DPM Gan stressed the importance of following the recommendations of the Economic Strategy Review to ensure Singapore's economic resilience and competitiveness. These recommendations include building global leadership in key growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, supporting firms to diversify and internationalize, and accelerating enterprise transformation through technology. DPM Gan concluded by expressing confidence in Singapore's ability to overcome the challenges, urging discipline, mutual trust, and a focus on enhancing the nation's competitive edge.





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