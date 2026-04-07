Singapore Urges Energy Conservation Amidst Middle East Conflict Concerns

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong calls for energy conservation and economic resilience measures in response to the Middle East conflict's impact on fuel and electricity prices. He encourages households to use fans and public transport and outlines government support for businesses and trade partnerships.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has urged Singapore residents to conserve energy and adapt to the economic challenges posed by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, April 7th, DPM Gan outlined a series of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of rising fuel and electricity costs. He emphasized the need for a collective effort from the government, businesses, and households to navigate the uncertain economic landscape.

The government is actively working on strengthening international trade partnerships to secure essential resources and stability, while simultaneously providing support to both households and businesses facing economic pressures. DPM Gan, who also serves as the Minister for Trade and Industry, highlighted the importance of individual actions in contributing to national resilience, suggesting practical steps like using fans instead of air conditioning and opting for public transport over personal vehicles as viable alternatives. These seemingly small changes can collectively make a significant difference in reducing energy consumption and easing the strain on resources. He stressed the importance of staying disciplined and strengthening the competitive edge of the economy.\The core of the discussion revolved around the anticipated increase in energy costs due to the conflict's impact on fuel prices. The regulated electricity tariff, which had already seen a modest increase of 2.1% in the second quarter of the year, is expected to rise sharply in the coming months. This is because the initial tariff adjustment only reflected a limited portion of the price surge that began around January and mid-March, a period before the full effects of the conflict were felt. Fuel accounts for approximately half of the electricity tariff, and the minister cautioned that consumers should prepare for a substantial hike in their electricity bills. The long-term implications of the conflict extend beyond immediate price increases. DPM Gan warned that if the situation persists, inflationary pressures in Singapore's source markets could further drive up import prices, leading to higher costs for essential goods and services. This would translate into increased expenses for households, encompassing electricity, transportation, and daily necessities. The government’s proactive approach includes the implementation of support schemes for businesses to enhance energy efficiency through the Energy Efficiency Grant, as well as encouraging investments in energy-saving equipment and technologies. This combined approach is aimed at promoting financial prudence and sustainable practices within Singaporean households and businesses. The minister emphasized the need to build a resilient and competitive economy.\Looking ahead, DPM Gan stressed the importance of adhering to the recommendations outlined in the Economic Strategy Review to ensure Singapore's economic resilience. This includes focusing on developing global leadership in key growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, supporting firms in diversifying and expanding internationally, and accelerating enterprise transformation through the adoption of technology. These strategic initiatives are vital in building a robust economic foundation capable of withstanding external shocks and fostering long-term prosperity. He underscored the need for continued collaboration and unity across all sectors of society, including the government, businesses, and households. The collective response to the crisis will determine the strength and competitiveness of Singapore. DPM Gan concluded by expressing confidence in Singapore's ability to overcome the challenges, stating that by maintaining discipline, fostering trust, preserving capabilities, and leveraging the situation to strengthen the competitive edge, the nation will not only weather the crisis but emerge even stronger. This forward-thinking strategy aims to position Singapore for sustained growth and success in a complex and ever-changing global environment, emphasizing the importance of staying disciplined, deepening mutual trust, preserving national capabilities, and utilizing the current situation to enhance the nation's competitive advantage





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