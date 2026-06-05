Singapore Wage Growth 2025: Administrative & Support Services Lead as Finance Lags

New MOM data shows Administrative & Support Services workers posted the highest salary gains in 2025, while finance and insurance saw slower growth despite higher pay levels. Cumulative two-year growth neared 17% for top sector versus 8-9% at bottom.

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released detailed salary data for 2025 on May 28, revealing that workers in Administrative & Support Services experienced the strongest wage growth among major industries, with an average increase of 7.5% for the year.

This sector's performance outpaced traditionally higher-paying fields such as finance and insurance, highlighting a divergence between salary levels and growth rates. The national median monthly salary rose to S$5,775 in 2025, a 5% increase from 2024, but the latest breakdown shows gains were uneven across sectors. Over the two-year period from 2024 to 2025, Administrative & Support Services workers saw cumulative wage growth of nearly 17%, equivalent to roughly two extra months of 2023 earnings.

Sectors at the lower end, including Accommodation and Food & Beverage Services, recorded slower growth of about 8% to 9% cumulatively, or about one additional month of 2023 income. Wholesale Trade, while currently near the bottom of cumulative rankings, may be poised for recovery due to rising demand linked to electronics manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI), which has boosted trading activity and industry sentiment.

Singapore's economy expanded by 6% in the first quarter of the year, demonstrating strength across multiple sectors, but geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions create uncertainty that could temper employer decisions on salary increments. Workers in electronics manufacturing and wholesale trade may be better positioned if current trends persist, as AI-related supply chain demand drives activity and profitable firms have more capacity to reward staff. For other sectors, wage growth will likely hinge on global economic developments in the coming months.

The MOM data underscores that headline national median wage figures mask significant variation across industries. For employees, the report provides a benchmark for understanding relative compensation trends. For employers, it signals competitive pressures in talent acquisition. Salary growth remains closely tied to business performance and the acquisition of valuable skills, while economic conditions and adaptability in a shifting job market continue to play critical roles.

Looking ahead, MOM anticipates that wage growth will remain moderate in 2026 after slowing in 2025 compared to 2024. The analysis serves as a reminder that economic headlines rarely capture the full picture of workers' experiences, which depend heavily on industry-specific dynamics





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Singapore Wages MOM Salary Report Administrative & Support Services Wage Growth By Sector Finance Industry Salaries Cumulative Pay Increase Singapore Economy 2025 Wholesale Trade AI Demand

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