Singapore Warns Against Weaponizing Maritime Chokepoints, Cites Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore has cautioned that allowing the weaponization of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz sets a dangerous precedent that could imperil other vital sea lanes. He stressed Singapore's acute awareness of this issue due to its own strategic location on busy maritime routes and reiterated the nation's commitment to upholding navigational freedoms and open trade amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has issued a stern warning that the weaponization of international waterways could establish a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to similar threats against other vital maritime chokepoints. Speaking at the Freedom of Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz Virtual Call on Friday, April 17, PM Wong emphasized that allowing any single party to illegally weaponize such a crucial passage would usher in a more disorderly and unstable global environment.

He argued that such actions would replace a rule-based international order with one governed by coercion and force, undermining the collective interest of the international community. The Prime Minister stressed the paramount importance of upholding navigational rights and freedoms, ensuring that critical sea lanes remain open, secure, and accessible to all nations. Singapore, he noted, experiences this situation with particular acuteness due to its strategic location along the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, which are recognized as among the busiest maritime routes globally. These straits are critical arteries for international trade and energy transport. The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, which highlighted the Strait of Hormuz as second only to the combined Strait of Malacca and Strait of Singapore in terms of the volume of crude oil and petroleum liquids passing through, underscores the significance of these waterways. The Prime Minister's remarks come amid a fragile situation between the United States and Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, and he urged all parties involved to actively pursue a lasting resolution. He articulated that the conflict cannot be considered truly over if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed or subjected to arbitrary restrictions. The restoration of safe, predictable, and unimpeded passage through the Strait is intrinsically linked to efforts to end the ongoing conflict, PM Wong stated. Singapore has consistently championed declarations and resolutions that safeguard navigational rights and freedoms, actively working to ensure that vital sea lanes remain open, secure, and accessible to everyone. PM Wong reiterated Singapore's commitment to playing its part, collaborating with international partners to restore the Strait of Hormuz to a state of free and open passage, strictly in accordance with international law. In light of the economic ramifications of the current energy crisis, the Prime Minister also underscored the necessity for countries to refrain from imposing any unnecessary restrictions on the flow of trade, energy, and essential supplies. He clearly and unequivocally stated Singapore's position as a global trading hub and a major oil refining center, which is to support free and open trade. While Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi announced a reopening of passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait on Friday evening, subsequent statements and clarifications from both Iran and the United States, particularly regarding continued blockades and the need for coordination with Iran's military, introduced a degree of uncertainty about the swift return of normal shipping operations. Reports indicated that some vessels attempted to transit the strait on Friday without success, ultimately turning back. The differing stances and conditions set by both sides highlight the complex and evolving nature of the situation, underscoring the continued fragility of maritime security in this critical region





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