Singapore Warns of Severe Congestion at Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints Over Labour Day Weekend

Travellers heading across the land checkpoints this Labour Day weekend should brace for long waits, with congestion expected to build at both Tuas and Woodlands, as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warns of traffic surges from April 30 to May 3. Enhanced security checks and rising cross-border travel demand are likely to cause delays of up to three hours at peak times, while new clearance technologies and strict enforcement against queue-cutters aim to manage the flow.

SINGAPORE: Travellers planning to cross the land checkpoints this Labour Day weekend should prepare for significant delays as congestion is expected to intensify at both the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued a warning that traffic is likely to surge from April 30 to May 3, based on recent traffic flow patterns. This forecast comes on the heels of the Good Friday weekend earlier this month, when more than 1.4 million travellers crossed the two checkpoints, with nearly 500,000 crossing in a single day. At peak hours, some drivers experienced waits of up to three hours due to tailbacks stretching from Malaysia.

ICA strongly advised travellers to plan ahead, avoid peak periods, and check real-time traffic conditions before setting off. The expected congestion is not merely a routine holiday inconvenience; it reflects a broader trend of surging cross-border travel demand that has fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, putting immense pressure on infrastructure and enforcement systems. The anticipated congestion comes as ICA continues to implement enhanced security checks that were introduced in late February.

These measures, linked to global security concerns including developments in the Middle East, have increased processing times at both checkpoints, adding to the complexity of managing high volumes of travellers. Despite these challenges, authorities have attempted to ease the flow through technological upgrades, such as QR code clearance systems and facial recognition technology for motorcyclists.

These innovations are part of ICA's updated clearance process and have reportedly increased throughput by over 35 percent during peak departure hours, allowing approximately 7,600 more travellers per hour compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, even with these improvements, the sheer volume of traffic—driven by the deep economic and social ties between Singapore and Malaysia—means that delays remain unavoidable at peak times.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between security requirements and the need for efficient travel, a balance that becomes especially strained during long weekends when tens of thousands of families and workers seek to reunite across the border. ICA has also taken a firm stance on road behaviour to maintain order and safety during these congested periods. During the Good Friday weekend, 18 motorists were caught for traffic offences, including dangerous driving and queue-cutting.

Offenders faced strict consequences: some were forced to turn back and rejoin the queue line from the end, while others were referred to the Traffic Police or barred from entering Singapore entirely. This enforcement is part of a broader effort to deter reckless behaviour that exacerbates delays for everyone. Travellers are reminded once again to keep their documents in order and follow procedures closely.

Short-term visitors must submit the Singapore Arrival Card via the MyICA app, while long-term pass holders must report any changes to their passports. Motorists, especially those driving foreign-registered vehicles, need valid Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP), insurance, and Autopass cards; those with unpaid fines risk being turned away at the checkpoint. The steady rise in cross-border travel shows that weekend trips between Singapore and Malaysia have returned to full strength, and that infrastructure and enforcement are catching up with that demand.

For Singaporeans, this is no longer just a holiday inconvenience; it demonstrates how tightly connected both sides remain, and how easily delays on one side can spill over to the other. Planning ahead is no longer optional. It is the difference between a smooth crossing and hours stuck in a queue. If there is one practical takeaway, it is this: leave earlier than you think you should.

The checkpoint is one place where time lost is rarely gained back





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Singapore Checkpoints Labour Day Weekend Congestion Tuas Woodlands Delays ICA Travel Advisory Cross-Border Travel

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