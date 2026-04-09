Singapore Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Highlights Importance of Strait of Hormuz Passage

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and emphasizes the importance of upholding international law regarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Singapore 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Wednesday, April 8, night, expressing its welcome of the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. This announcement comes amidst the ongoing conflict, now in its sixth week, which has tragically claimed the lives of over 5,000 individuals across nearly a dozen countries.

The conflict has caused significant civilian casualties, including at least 1,600 in Iran, as reported by Reuters based on data from governmental sources and human rights organizations. Mediation efforts aimed at ending the war faced a setback when Iran struck a Saudi petrochemical facility on Tuesday. However, despite this event, the leadership of both the Iranian military and civilian authorities continued engaging in discussions with high-ranking officials from the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other nations, ultimately leading to President Trump's announcement of the breakthrough ceasefire. The MFA's statement on Wednesday highlighted the encouragement felt by Singapore regarding this crucial step towards de-escalation and commended the efforts of the mediators, particularly Pakistan, in facilitating the agreement. The statement also urged all involved parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire terms, halt all attacks on non-belligerent states, and engage in good-faith negotiations to achieve a durable and lasting resolution to the conflict. \The MFA further stated that Singapore welcomes the commitment to restore shipping traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The ministry emphasized the importance of upholding international law and ensuring the safe and unimpeded transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and guaranteeing the safety and security of seafarers and ships. Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan clarified Singapore's stance, asserting that Singapore will not participate in any negotiations concerning the safe passage of ships or the imposition of toll rates. He explained that transit passage is not a privilege to be sought or a fee to be paid; instead, it is a fundamental right of ships to navigate through the strait. Dr. Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's commitment to the 1982 UNCLOS, which Singapore ratified in November 1994. He cited Article 44 of the convention, which prevents states bordering straits from obstructing transit passage, and Article 45, which prohibits the suspension of innocent passage. Dr. Balakrishnan emphasized Singapore's consistent position that the right of transit passage is an integral part of customary international law. \During a Parliament session on Tuesday, April 7, Dr. Balakrishnan provided a detailed explanation of why it is essential for Singapore to uphold the principle of the right of transit passage and avoid any involvement in negotiations related to toll payments or safe passage for ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing US-Israeli conflict on Iran has had a substantial impact on maritime trade, leading to a near-halt in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that normally facilitates approximately one-fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has characterized this disruption as the most significant supply disruption ever experienced. The crisis has had a widespread impact on the region, causing one of the most severe oil shocks. The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee indicated that Singapore has thus far been able to avoid more drastic measures due to its proactive stance before the escalation of the crisis. However, the minister cautioned that disruptions to Singapore's domestic energy and electricity supply cannot be entirely ruled out should further disruptions affect the country's energy supply





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Singapore US-Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz International Law Shipping

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