Singapore Welcomes US-Iran MOU for Peace and Strait Reopening

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, commending mediators and urging compliance with international law for safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.

Singapore has expressed strong support for the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, which aims to halt all military operations in the Middle East and establish a framework for comprehensive negotiations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Thursday, commending the mediators, particularly Pakistan and Qatar, for their efforts in facilitating this significant diplomatic breakthrough. The MFA emphasized that resolving outstanding issues in accordance with international law is crucial for achieving lasting peace, security, and stability in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global maritime trade, is expected to reopen as a first step under the agreement, which Singapore welcomes as a positive development for international navigation and economic interdependence. The MFA urged all parties to uphold their obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law to ensure safe and unimpeded transit passage and to protect seafarers and ships in the area.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as it is formally known, outlines a path to de-escalation but defers many difficult issues, such as the future of Iran's nuclear program, to a final agreement. A two-month negotiation period has been initiated, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz serving as an immediate confidence-building measure.

Under the terms disclosed by US officials, Iran will begin diluting its enriched uranium stocks, possibly through down-blending on site under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. This process reduces the radioactivity of enriched uranium, making it less suitable for weapons production while maintaining its use for civilian purposes. In return, the United States has committed to immediately waive oil sanctions that have severely impacted Iran's economy.

Additionally, once a final agreement on Iran's nuclear program is reached, Washington will facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional nations, aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and promoting economic stability. The broader implications of this agreement extend beyond the immediate parties. For Singapore, a nation heavily reliant on maritime trade, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a critical development.

The strait handles about 20% of global oil shipments, and its closure during previous tensions caused significant disruptions to supply chains and insurance costs. The MFA's statement reflects a cautious optimism, acknowledging that while the MOU is a positive step, sustained commitment from all parties is needed to address deeper issues such as nuclear proliferation and regional security dynamics.

The international community, including organizations like the United Nations and the IAEA, will play a key role in monitoring compliance and facilitating negotiations. As the two-month period unfolds, stakeholders will watch closely to see if the temporary truce can be converted into a lasting peace that alleviates tensions across the Middle East





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Singapore US-Iran MOU Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Peace Negotiations

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