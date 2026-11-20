Singapore's domestic wholesale sales rose 21.3% to $58.1 billion excluding petroleum. Chemical and bunkering sectors drove growth, while construction materials declined.

Domestic wholesale sales in Singapore excluding petroleum rose 21.3% to reach $58.1 billion over the same period in the previous year. This substantial increase indicates robust activity within the nation's wholesale trade sector, driven by specific industry surges and rising commodity prices. The data highlights significant divergence between high-performing chemical sectors and struggling construction material markets. Chemical and chemical products led the charge with a 90.3% year-over-year surge fueled by elevated petrochemical prices. Ship chandlers and bunkering sales climbed 45.7% due to higher bunker fuel costs. Meanwhile, sales of metals, timber, and construction materials fell 29.6% due to reduced metals sales.

Key Drivers of Wholesale Growth

The primary engine behind the overall 21.3% rise in domestic wholesale sales was the chemical sector. Chemical and chemical products recorded a massive 90.3% year-over-year increase. This explosion in sales was directly attributed to higher petrochemical prices affecting global and local markets. Such price increases typically reflect supply chain dynamics and energy costs impacting production inputs. The scale of this growth heavily influenced the aggregate wholesale statistics for the period. It represents a significant shift in value flow within the chemical trade infrastructure of Singapore.

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Supporting this upward trend was the ship chandlers and bunkering industry. Sales in this sector also witnessed substantial growth, climbing 45.7%. The main driver for this increase was higher bunker fuel prices. As global energy costs fluctuate, the revenue generated from supplying fuel to maritime vessels rises accordingly. This sector benefits from Singapore's position as a major global bunkering hub. The combination of high fuel prices and steady shipping demand contributed significantly to the positive sales figures.

Declines in Construction Materials

Despite the broad-based growth in several key industries, not all wholesale sectors experienced positive momentum. Sales of metals, timber, and construction materials declined sharply by 29.6%. This contraction was primarily caused by lower metals sales within the market. The drop in metals sales suggests a slowdown in demand or price adjustments in the construction and manufacturing supply chains. This decline partially offset the gains made in the chemical and bunkering sectors.

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The disparity between the surging chemical sector and the contracting construction materials sector illustrates the diverse economic forces at play. While energy-intensive industries benefited from price hikes, sectors reliant on physical materials faced headwinds. This divergence requires careful analysis by economic observers to understand the broader implications for the Singaporean economy. It highlights how different parts of the wholesale trade ecosystem react differently to global commodity trends.

Corporate Recognition and Business Resilience

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