A Singaporean bride-to-be clashes with her parents over a S$24,000 payment demand, sparking online debate about tradition, financial burden, and dowry customs.

A twenty-three-year-old woman in Singapore has initiated a public family dispute regarding a S$24,000 financial expectation demanded by her parents before she can marry. The conflict erupted on Tuesday, November 24, when she posted on the r/singaporespeaks forum on Reddit to voice her distress over the tradition. She explicitly stated that she hates the concept of dowry and questioned whether she is the only person who disagrees with this cultural practice. The woman explained that her parents require her future husband to pay a total of S$24,000, a sum that is separate from the si dian jin and other traditional Chinese wedding expenses.

Financial Burden and Marital Stress

The young bride-to-be argued that expecting a man to save such a large sum is unreasonable given the current economic climate. She highlighted that money is already difficult to come by due to a struggling job market. Her frustration stems from the idea that her partner would need to save this money specifically to hand it over to her family, on top of his own responsibilities to buy a home and plan the wedding ceremony. She expressed that she does not want to place such a heavy financial burden on her future husband.

Also read Singapore signs seven agreements to strengthen air hub

Dispute Over Tradition and Financial Return

The woman further criticized the logic behind the payment, suggesting that the money should go directly to the bride rather than the bride's parents. She drew a comparison to Malay wedding customs, where the bride typically retains the financial gifts. She argued that her parents view having children as an investment that requires a return, asking if they treat her like livestock to be sold. Despite her objections, her parents remain firm in their demands, refusing to budge from the S$24,000 requirement.

Advertisement

Netizens Clarify Chinese Wedding Customs

Online commentators pointed out that the woman's parents may be confusing two distinct Chinese marriage traditions. One user clarified that the S$24,000 payment is technically a betrothal gift, known as Pin Jin, which is given to the bride's parents. They explained that this is different from dowry, or Jia Zhuang, which is prepared by the bride's family to give to the groom. The user noted that it is customary for the bride's family to return a significant portion of the betrothal gift to the groom, a practice known as Hui Li, to demonstrate that they can afford to care for their daughter.

Autonomy and Alternative Financial Choices

Other netizens advised the woman that she has the autonomy to reject these traditions entirely. A top commenter emphasized that she can proceed with her marriage at the Registry of Marriages office without strictly adhering to these financial rituals. Instead of paying the S$24,000 to her parents, the commenter suggested that the funds would be better utilized to support the couple's new family unit. The advice proposed using the money to save for childcare expenses and education, rather than viewing it as a transactional payment for the bride.