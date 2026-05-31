Singapore woman dies in Bhutan during hike to sacred Buddhist site

A woman from Singapore died in Bhutan on May 30 after she reported feeling unwell during a hike to Tiger's Nest Monastery, one of Bhutan's most sacred Buddhist sites. She was part of a tour organised by Chan Brothers and was descending from the monastery when she told the accompanying guide that she was feeling unwell. Immediate assistance, including CPR, was administered on site while emergency arrangements were activated. She was later taken to Paro Hospital.

The woman from Singapore died in Bhutan on May 30 after she reported feeling unwell during a hike to an iconic Buddhist site. She had been on a tour organised by Chan Brothers and was descending from Tiger's Nest Monastery when she told the accompanying guide that she was feeling unwell.

Immediate assistance, including CPR, was administered on site while emergency arrangements were activated. She was later taken to Paro Hospital. The woman had been part of a tour group that left Singapore on the company's chartered flight on May 26, and was participating in scheduled activities before the incident. The monastery, one of Bhutan's most sacred Buddhist sites, clings to a granite cliff 900m above Paro Valley, according to Chan Brothers' website.

It sits 3,120m above sea level. Chan Brothers is deeply saddened by the woman's death and is extending full support during this difficult time. Investigations and a post-mortem examination are ongoing





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bhutan Buddhist Site Tour Death Tour Group Singapore Chan Brothers Tiger's Nest Monastery Paro Hospital Emergency Arrangements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Man Handed 3-Year Jail Sentence for Avoiding National ServiceA Singaporean man has been sentenced to three years in jail for avoiding National Service for almost 22 years. The court found that he had failed to serve both his full-time NS duties and later reservist obligations.

Read more »

Singaporeans Share Their Thoughts on Moving to SingaporeIn a recent video, a YouTuber asked Singaporeans on the street whether she should move to the city-state, and many of them enthusiastically said yes. The host, Christina, sought answers to the question Moving to Singapore is it really the dream everyone thinks it is? She spoke to various individuals, including a Malaysian who's been living in Singapore for 12 years, an uncle who said S$1 million would be enough to retire on, and a group of aunties who listed Singapore's advantages as being clean, having no earthquakes, and nothing to worry about.

Read more »

Singapore woman convicted for illegal pigeon feeding and obstructing wildlife officersSoh Choon Heong pleaded guilty to multiple counts of feeding pigeons without approval and to hindering National Parks Board officers after providing false details and attempting to flee on a bus. The magistrate noted her claim that pigeons needed motivation, while highlighting that feeding wildlife is an offence punishable by fines and imprisonment under the Wildlife Act, which has recently been tightened.

Read more »

Woman sentenced for hit-and-run after running red light in SingaporeA 56-year-old Singaporean woman was sentenced to four months in jail and a five-year driving license suspension after hitting a motorcyclist while running a red light. She fled the scene, traveled to Johor Bahru, and only surrendered to police days later. She faced charges including dangerous driving causing hurt and failing to remain at the scene.

Read more »