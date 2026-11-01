Singapore court grants protection orders to woman abused by husband for 50 years

A Singapore magistrate granted a personal protection order, a no-contact order and a domestic exclusion order to an elderly woman who suffered 50 years of physical and verbal abuse from her husband. The court accepted her evidence and found future family violence likely.

An elderly Singapore woman has been granted a personal protection order against her husband after telling the court he physically and verbally abused her for 50 years.

Magistrate Soh Kian Peng also granted a no-contact order prohibiting the husband from communicating with her. A domestic exclusion order restricts the husband from his wife's bedroom in the flat they share. The couple was also ordered to attend counselling. The orders were contained in a judgment dated Oct 22.

Also read Singapore and Malaysia navies complete five-day Exercise Malapura in Singapore

Details of Physical Abuse And Domestic Violence

According to the judgment, the husband struck his wife with a walking stick, punched her in the eye and hurled vulgarities at her. The wife testified that he was prone to throwing and smashing objects at home when angry. The couple had two daughters, one of whom died. The ages of the husband and wife were not stated in court documents.

Advertisement

The wife sought several orders, including the personal protection order, which legally restrains the husband from committing family violence against her, and the no-contact order. The court accepted her evidence, citing the magistrate's view that the husband's behaviour made future family violence likely. The magistrate noted a lack of documentary evidence at the trial. The only documents filed were a statement by the wife and several images of police case cards suggesting police reports had been made.

It was not mentioned in the judgment whether the husband was ever arrested or charged. Over 20 years ago, the husband punched her in the eye while she was working as a supermarket cashier. No further details of that incident were provided. The wife's account of physical abuse over the years was corroborated by her grandson.

Grandson Testifies About Long Term Suffering

He testified that he had witnessed his grandfather hitting and scolding her. The magistrate said: (The grandson) told me that (his grandmother) had endured this for the sake of keeping the family together. He described the impact of this abuse: (His grandmother) would just cry quietly on her own. Although the husband initially admitted to punching his wife in the eye in his testimony, he later denied abusing her.

Accepting the wife's account over the husband's, the magistrate said: It was clear to me, based on the tone and manner in which the wife had given evidence, that she had indeed endured much over the long years of her marriage. She spoke with the weary air of a person whose tolerance had long since run dry.

Advertisement

In granting the personal protection order for the wife's safety, the magistrate said a major risk factor was certain aspects of the husband's personality. The husband struck me as a man who was either incapable or unwilling to consider the impact that his words or actions could have on those closest and dearest to him, he said. The magistrate cited an incident 13 years ago, brought up by the wife during the trial.

Husband Linked to Daughter Suicide Incident

The husband had driven their youngest daughter to commit suicide because he had chased her out of the house, leaving her with nowhere to turn to. The wife said her husband refused to go when they were notified to collect their daughter's body. As the wife recounted this, the husband smiled. When the magistrate asked what he found amusing about his wife's testimony, the husband said he disagreed with her account.

He admitted telling her not to return home, citing their religious differences and that she was in a relationship with a woman. The magistrate said: The husband's inability to appreciate the impact that his words or actions could have on others, when considered in light of the history of abuse against the wife, in my judgment, increased the risk of him inflicting family violence on her in the future.

The court accepted the wife's evidence, with the magistrate finding that the husband's behaviour made future family violence likely. The orders grant the wife legal protection against further abuse and restrict contact with her husband.