Singapore woman jailed five weeks for false rape report after consensual encounter

A 35-year-old Singapore woman was sentenced to five weeks in jail for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape. The false report was made after a consensual physical encounter due to fears of pregnancy. The case consumed significant police resources and highlights the serious consequences of false allegations.

A 35-year-old Singapore woman, Liau Wan Ting, has been sentenced to five weeks in jail for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape. The case highlights the serious consequences of false report s, particularly in rape investigations where police resources are deployed quickly and allegations can have profound impacts on those involved.

Liau pleaded guilty to providing false information to a public servant after making a false rape allegation against her former partner. The incident began after a consensual physical encounter with her ex-boyfriend, which led to fears of a possible pregnancy. She then filed a rape report, triggering a police investigation, before eventually admitting the allegation was untrue. Court documents revealed that Liau met the man through TikTok in 2024.

They started a relationship in August of that year but broke up in October 2025. Despite the breakup, they remained friends and continued to see each other. On January 7, 2026, Liau contacted the man early in the morning and asked him to pick her up. They later had mutually agreed physical intimacy at his residence, had breakfast, and then went their separate ways.

Hours later, Liau contacted her sister-in-law and asked whether having intercourse with someone who was no longer her partner could amount to rape. After discussing consent, Liau claimed she had been raped and was advised to make a police report. She lodged the report that evening. Investigators later discovered that the allegation was false.

During the investigation, Liau repeated the allegation to multiple officers and underwent a forensic medical examination. She eventually admitted the truth later that night while giving a statement. Prosecutors told the court that Liau became worried because the birth control patch she was using had expired a day earlier. She feared her former boyfriend might refuse responsibility if she became pregnant.

Initially, she persisted with the false claim because she feared punishment for making a false report. She later changed her story because she did not want her ex-boyfriend to be arrested or jailed.

However, by that point, police had already begun investigating him. The man, whose identity is protected by a court gag order, was traced in the early hours of January 8 and brought to the Police Cantonment Complex. He provided a blood sample and underwent a video-recorded interview lasting about 40 minutes. During the interview, he maintained that the physical encounter had been consensual.

Liau later repeated the same account to medical staff and investigators, confirming that she had consented to the intercourse. The case involved significant resources, as prosecutors said 13 police officers, along with a doctor and a nurse, were activated as part of the investigation. Deputy Public Prosecutor Kimberly Boo argued that a custodial sentence was necessary because false allegations can cause serious harm.

The prosecution noted that the man was subjected to investigations and procedures that would never have occurred had the report not been made. The court also heard that false rape allegations can undermine confidence in genuine reports of rape by creating unnecessary skepticism toward real victims. Liau was ultimately sentenced to five weeks in jail. Under Singapore law, providing false information to a public servant carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

False reports are relatively uncommon compared with genuine rape complaints. Yet when they do occur, they can carry consequences far beyond the individuals involved. Police investigations into rape crimes are designed to take action quickly to protect victims and preserve evidence, requiring substantial public resources deployed at short notice. Consent is a legal concept, not a matter of regret, uncertainty, or fear after the fact.

When false claims are made, innocent people can face reputational harm, emotional distress, and intrusive investigations. At the same time, authorities continue to encourage genuine victims of rape to come forward, with every report assessed based on evidence and investigation. Personal fears, relationship disputes, or worries about future consequences should never be resolved through false allegations. Honest communication and seeking proper support early can prevent situations from escalating into criminal offenses that affect everyone involved





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