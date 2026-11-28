A Singapore mother files a police report after her toddler was attacked by two unleashed dogs. The owner allegedly shouted abusive remarks instead of restraining her pets, citing potential fines under the Control of Dogs Act.

A Singapore mother submitted a formal police report following a frightening encounter on November 25, in which two unleashed dogs allegedly charged at her and her 1-year-8-month-old daughter. The incident occurred at their residential block and has sparked immediate community concern regarding public safety and pet ownership regulations in the city-state.

Dog Attack Incident Details

The mother, who shared her account in a five-part post on the Singapore Dogs community on the Threads platform, described a routine walk to send her daughter to school that quickly turned dangerous. She and her toddler spotted a woman walking two dogs on the ground floor of their block. While holding her daughter's hand and carrying a school bag, the mother proceeded along their usual route, occasionally looking back to monitor the animals.

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The situation escalated dangerously when the pair reached the lift lobby. Both dogs allegedly charged toward them, attempting to bite the toddler's leg. The child fell to the ground, prompting the mother to immediately pick her up to shield her from the animals. Despite the dog keeper shouting at her pets to stop, the dogs continued to bark aggressively near the mother's legs.

Confrontation and Owner Response

The confrontation intensified when the mother shouted at the dog owner, demanding she leash her animals. According to the mother's account, the owner responded with hostility rather than accountability. The owner allegedly shouted back, telling the mother to leash her child, and showed no remorse for the incident.

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The mother alleged that the owner mocked her and danced around while the dogs continued their aggressive behavior. Despite repeated requests for the dogs to be restrained, the owner provided no apology or acknowledgment of the near-attack. The mother managed to record the encounter on her device before leaving the scene.

Legal Action and Regulatory Response

Following the incident, the mother submitted her video evidence along with a police report. The case has since been referred to NParks, the national park board responsible for wildlife and animal regulation in Singapore. The mother indicated that she is prepared to file a Magistrate's Complaint if she encounters the same woman and her dogs again without proper restraint.

Control of Dogs Act Violations

The mother cited Singapore's Control of Dogs Act as the legal basis for her complaint. Under this legislation, dogs must be leashed in public places at all times. Breaches of this rule can result in significant financial penalties, with fines of up to S$5,000 for offenders.

In her post, the mother emphasized that dog owners have a fundamental responsibility to keep their pets leashed, regardless of whether the animals appear friendly or gentle. She noted that strangers, particularly children, cannot predict how a dog might behave, making leash use a critical safety measure for everyone in public spaces.