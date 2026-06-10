Singapore Woman's Emotional Affair with Married Colleague Sparks Online Backlash and Debate on Fidelity

A Singaporean woman's candid Facebook post about her ongoing emotional attachment to a married colleague, despite being married to a supportive husband, has ignited fierce criticism. She detailed the connection, the wife's unusual outreach, and her conflicted feelings, prompting netizens to accuse her of romanticizing an affair and ignoring her marital vows.

A Singapore an woman has publicly shared a deeply personal and controversial account of an emotional attachment to a married colleague , an admission that has sparked widespread criticism and intense online debate.

In a lengthy post on a Facebook page, she detailed how she left her job in Singapore in April 2023 and relocated to Malaysia to work at her father's company in human resources. At that time, she was in a three-year relationship with her Singaporean boyfriend, though she candidly admitted the partnership was troubled, particularly regarding marriage and a shared future.

It was shortly after starting her new position that she met the firm's Group General Manager, an older man she described as confident, intelligent, and an excellent conversationalist, who had moved from Perth for family reasons. She quickly developed a strong connection with him, one that made her feel uniquely understood for the first time in a long while.

Their daily communication included morning texts, sharing frustrations, and personal details, and he even purchased her flowers despite knowing of her allergy. The relationship's ethical boundary was clear to both, yet they became a significant part of each other's lives. The dynamic shifted when the man's wife directly contacted the woman, claiming she had never loved her husband and only married him to have a child, stating she was prepared to separate.

The affair was ultimately discovered by the woman's father, who fired the man. She subsequently resigned and returned to Singapore. Even after cutting off contact, she found it difficult to move on, attempting to reconnect and even traveling to Perth to find him. After a seven-month silence, he re-entered her life intermittently.

By this point, she had married her former boyfriend. She portrayed her husband in highly positive terms, acknowledging he is loving, supportive, and provides everything she could want in a partner.

However, she remains emotionally conflicted, confessing that a part of her heart still belongs to the married colleague. She wrestles with the paradox of her situation, writing that the hardest truth is that love is not always about who we end up with, and sometimes the deepest marks are left by people we never truly had.

She concluded by questioning whether her experience was love, a matter of bad timing, obsession, unfinished business, or simply longing for someone who made her feel seen. Her confession received scant sympathy from the online community. Many commenters argued she was romanticizing an unrealized relationship while disregarding her marital commitment. One harsh critique stated, If you have someone in your heart then don't get married.

Since you physically took a step forward, don't emotionally look backwards. Eyes grow in front of the head, not behind. Others labelled her indecisive, saying, You drama. Suddenly this, suddenly that.

Make up your mind. Let your yes be yes and no be no. Several observers warned that the man's behaviour-maintaining an affair while married-was a red flag, noting he could just as easily repeat the pattern with her if they were together. One pointed out his intermittent reappearances suggested convenience, not love: notice how he ghosted you for so long, only to suddenly reappear to ask if you are still single? He obviously came back out of convenience, not love.

A prevailing perspective was that she was mourning a fantasy rather than an actual relationship. As one commenter wrote, It's not love but the imagination of a potential relationship that never got to materialise. You miss the moments that made you feel seen and heard, but you don't know a thing about this man. Romance comes and goes, love stays.

Another suggested what she truly experienced was validation during a vulnerable period: What you had was being seen, validated and acknowledged of your existence. The mind registers those moments even years later. It's not love or affection as one may think. Some were blunt about her misperception, writing, You're like so gullible.

Men can easily put up a facade to win girls. Your perception of this guy is flawed and distorted. This incident highlights broader societal discussions about emotional infidelity, the boundaries of friendship within a marriage, and the romanticization of unavailable partners. The woman's narrative, while framed as a personal moral dilemma, touches on themes of regret, the complexity of human attachment, and the consequences of acting on transgressive desires.

Her public sharing has served as a catalyst for a massive public critique, with the overwhelming consensus condemning her actions as disrespectful to her husband and a trivialization of marital vows. The dialogue underscores a cultural emphasis on fidelity and the expectation that once a commitment is made, emotional energy should be reserved for that partner. It also raises questions about the psychological allure of forbidden relationships and the gap between idealized fantasy and messy reality.

The commenters collectively reinforced that what she mistook for profound love was likely a combination of validation, the excitement of the forbidden, and a projection of her own unmet needs onto a man who, by his own actions, demonstrated a willingness to deceive his spouse. The story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of conflating intense emotional connection with enduring, ethical love, and the lasting turmoil that can follow when one crosses marital boundaries, even without physical consummation





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