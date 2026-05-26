Singapore Woman Sued by Contractor for $180,000 After Trying to Cancel Renovation Project

A 53-year-old woman in Singapore is at the center of a dispute with a contractor who sued her for over $180,000 after she tried to cancel a renovation project. The woman had hired the contractor to renovate her house for $620,000, but she was dissatisfied with the work and wanted to cancel the project.

A 53-year-old woman in Singapore hired a contractor to renovate her house for $620,000, but she was dissatisfied with the work and wanted to cancel the project.

However, the contractor sued her for over $180,000, stating that everything was done according to plan and the fees were transparent. The woman claimed that the contractor damaged some of her belongings and charged her too much for certain items. The renovation project has been suspended for months due to the dispute between the two parties.

Meanwhile, residents in a nearby college in Singapore have been complaining about the construction noises that have been a nuisance for nearly 10 months. The woman's case has sparked debate on whether homeowners have the right to cancel renovation projects if they are dissatisfied with the work. In a separate incident, a Redditor accidentally captured a proposal at Pinnacle@Duxton and is seeking help from Singaporeans to find the couple.

Two Singaporeans were also among eight men of various nationalities who were arrested in a hotel raid in KL after a Malaysian man was reported dead. The incident highlights the importance of transparency and communication in renovation projects and the need for homeowners to carefully review contracts before signing them. The case has also raised questions about the role of quality inspectors in ensuring that renovation work is done to a satisfactory standard





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Singapore Woman Contractor Renovation Project Dispute Arrested

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