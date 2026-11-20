Singaporean women argue they seek socioeconomic equals, not millionaires. A viral Reddit post clarifies that dating expectations reflect shared lifestyles, not greed.

Many Singapore an women are pushing back against the widespread online narrative that labels them as materialistic for seeking partners with similar financial and educational backgrounds. A recent discussion on the r/asksg subreddit has sparked a broader conversation about the realities of modern dating in Singapore, challenging the stereotype that women are primarily looking for millionaires, continental cars, or condominiums with swimming pools.

Defining Modern Dating Expectations

One local user pointed out that the core desire for many women is not extreme wealth, but rather a partner who can afford the same sort of lifestyle they grew up with. The poster argued that it is unreasonable to expect a woman who graduated from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, or Singapore Management University to settle for a partner who did not attend one of these Big Three universities. This perspective highlights a preference for educational and cultural compatibility over purely financial status.

Also read Singaporean Women Discuss Traits Men Seek in Partners

The Reality of Affluent Upbringings

For women from more affluent households, the expectation is often to maintain a familiar standard of living. If her parents live in a condominium or landed property, own a family car, and take the family to Europe every year, the poster questioned why it should be considered outrageous for her to want a partner who can afford a similar lifestyle. The argument posits that wanting a partner who can match one's existing comfort level is a natural desire, not a sign of greed.

The Visibility of Upper-Middle-Class Women

The harsh truth, according to the post, is that there are a significant number of educated, upper-middle-class girls in Singapore. Dating apps like Hinge reveal a high concentration of Big Three graduates working professional jobs, with profiles frequently filled with holiday pictures from Europe and America. Many of these women go on exchange programs fully funded by their parents, who are often Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians with ample disposable income.

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Willingness to Maintain Lifestyle Standards

These women are reportedly unwilling to downgrade their lifestyles for a partner who is incompatible in terms of social and economic standing. With dating apps providing an abundance of options, the poster noted that it makes logical sense for women to choose someone who is on their level. The discussion clarified that Singaporean women are not seeking a walking ATM, but rather someone capable of matching the lifestyle they already lead, making it natural to weigh education, job, and earning prospects in dating.

Community Support for Socioeconomic Matching

The post has since gone viral, racking up over 1.2k upvotes and 490 responses, with many Redditors siding with the poster. One male user agreed, stating that most females in his social circle, including his wife, do not expect the male to solely provide, but there is an expectation that partners can match or slightly exceed each other's status. Another user added that while Singaporean girls have various problems, materialism is not one of them.

Addressing Misconceptions About Social Climbing

Further comments highlighted that social media often distorts people's expectations of dating in Singapore. Some users noted that people frequently confuse social climbers, or gold diggers, with individuals dating someone within their socioeconomic range. Since girls usually date equals or those above them, and it is uncommon to date down, this pattern is often magnified, making Singaporean women appear more materialistic than they actually are. The consensus suggests that men should be more realistic about who they pursue rather than attributing every rejection to materialism.