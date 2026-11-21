Singapore secured a spot at the 2027 Floorball World Championship after finishing as runners-up at the Asia-Oceania qualifiers in Thailand.

The Singapore women's floorball team has officially qualified for the 2027 World Championship after securing second place at the Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation qualifiers. The team concluded their campaign in Chonburi, Thailand, by finishing as runners-up during the event held from November 17 to November 21, 2026.

Key Players Gain Experience In Sweden

Six members of the national squad, including Jerelee Ong, Foo Wen Xin, Siti Khairul Anuar, Nur Yuanna Insyirah, and Lim Jie Ying, are currently completing a seven-month training attachment with the Swedish top-tier club Pixbo IBK. This high-level exposure in Molnlycke, located just outside Gothenburg, is designed to elevate their fitness, confidence, and tactical understanding ahead of the 2027 schedule.

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The attachment program is scheduled to conclude in March 2027, providing the athletes with extended immersion in a professional European environment. Goalkeeper Shermaine Goh was the sole member of the six-player group who did not participate in the qualifiers due to an injury, while the rest of the squad returned to Thailand ready to compete.

Coach Highlights Mental And Tactical Shifts

Women's head coach Tan Yi Ru emphasized the profound impact the Swedish training stint has had on the squad's mindset. He noted that the experience has fundamentally changed how the players approach strategy and handle high-pressure situations in matches.

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Tan specifically highlighted the leadership of nineteen-year-old Nur Yuanna Insyirah, who became the youngest player in the group to play abroad. Her performance and demeanor have not only boosted her own confidence but have also influenced senior players, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the entire twenty-two-strong national team roster.

Tournament Results And Path To Final

Singapore demonstrated dominance during the group stage of the Asia-Oceania qualifiers by winning all three of their matches to finish atop Group F. The campaign began with a decisive fifteen-nil victory over Malaysia on November 17, followed by a five-nil win against Australia on November 18, and concluded with a nine-nil triumph over South Korea on November 19.

This perfect record allowed the team to bypass the semifinals and advance directly to the final match. In the championship game on November 21, Singapore faced Japan, who had topped Group E ahead of hosts Thailand. Despite a strong effort, the team fell five-nil to Japan, but the runner-up finish was sufficient to secure qualification for the World Championship.

Looking Ahead To 2027 Competitions

The 2027 World Championship is scheduled to take place in Turku, Finland, in December. The qualification serves as a critical stepping stone for the team as they prepare for a demanding calendar that includes the SEA Games in Malaysia in September.

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Jerelee Ong, who played as a centre, expressed gratitude for the fully funded support from Sport Singapore and the Singapore Floorball Association. She indicated that the physical improvements and tactical insights gained in Sweden will be vital for the team's performance in both the SEA Games and the upcoming World Championship.

The team finished last among sixteen teams at the previous World Championship in 2025, which was held in the Czech Republic. The combination of international experience in Sweden and recent success in Asia positions the squad to challenge for a higher placement in Finland next year.