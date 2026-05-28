Singapore Workers Dissatisfied with Salaries Despite Feeling Paid Fairly: Survey

A Jobstreet survey reveals that while 71% of Singapore workers feel they are paid fairly, only 37% are satisfied with their earnings, placing Singapore among the least satisfied in the region. The report highlights discomfort in salary negotiations, especially among women and entry-level workers, and suggests that transparency and proactive discussions improve satisfaction.

A recent survey conducted by Jobstreet by SEEK has revealed a striking paradox in the Singapore workforce: while the vast majority of employees believe they are paid fairly, only a minority express satisfaction with their earnings.

According to the Salary Pulse: Singapore 2026 report released on Monday, 71 percent of respondents said they feel fairly compensated for their work, yet just 37 percent reported being content with their salary. This places Singapore among the weakest performers in the Asia-Pacific region for pay satisfaction, trailing far behind countries like Indonesia, where 66 percent of workers are happy with their pay, and the Philippines at 59 percent.

Other regional markets such as Thailand (50 percent), Malaysia (49 percent), and Australia (49 percent) also fared better. Only Hong Kong (34 percent) and New Zealand (41 percent) scored lower or comparable to Singapore. The findings suggest that many Singaporeans perceive a gap between the abstract fairness of their pay and the real-world adequacy of their income, pointing to deeper issues of cost of living and career expectations





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Salary Satisfaction Singapore Labor Market Pay Negotiation Employee Compensation Workplace Transparency

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