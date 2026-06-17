Singapore: Workers Must Remain at the Centre of AI Progress, Not Become Casualties

Singapore has taken its message on artificial intelligence (AI) and jobs to the global stage, arguing that workers must remain at the centre of the technology progress rather than becoming casualties of it. NTUC President K Thanaletchimi emphasized the need for AI benefits to be shared widely and for workers facing the biggest risks not to be left behind.

Singapore argues that workers must remain at the centre of AI progress, not become casualties. NTUC President K Thanaletchimi emphasized the need for AI benefits to be shared widely and for workers facing the biggest risks not to be left behind.

The Tripartite Jobs Council, involving NTUC, SNEF, and MOM, aims to discuss AI's impact on jobs before major changes occur. The council was introduced after a unanimous motion in Parliament to ensure no jobless growth due to AI. The International Labour Conference in Geneva heard Singapore's message on AI and jobs, with NTUC President Thanaletchimi making remarks during discussions on AI's impact on work worldwide.

Singapore's Government delegate, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, emphasized the need to manage the AI transition so workers stay protected and included. The new Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) aims to integrate skills training, career guidance, and job-matching services more closely





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Artificial Intelligence Jobs Workforce Singapore NTUC International Labour Organization Tripartite Jobs Council AI Transition Job Security Women Younger Workers Older Workers Skills Training Work Injury Compensation Coverage Central Provident Fund Collective Representation Rights Platform Workers Manpower Minister Tan See Leng Skills And Workforce Development Agency (SWDA)

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