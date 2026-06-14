Singapore Workers Value Flexibility, But Employers Slow to Adapt: Indeed Report

A new report from Indeed reveals a gap between worker expectations for flexible and remote work and the actual offerings by employers in Singapore, with only 40% providing flexible schedules.

A new study by Indeed has revealed a significant disconnect between what workers in Singapore want in terms of workplace flexibility and what employers are currently offering.

The Global Talent Report, based on a survey of 503 job seekers and 100 employers in Singapore, found that only 40% of employers provide flexible schedules for agile roles, and 42% offer remote work options. This gap exists even as a growing number of workers prioritize flexibility and work-life balance over traditional employment structures.

More than a third of respondents, 38%, said that flexibility and greater control over their schedules would be the main reason they would consider agile work, while 35% cited improved work-life balance as their primary motivation. The report suggests that employers have an opportunity to better align their workforce strategies with these evolving expectations.

Saumitra R Chand, a career expert at Indeed, commented on the findings, stating that there is a meaningful opportunity for employers in Singapore to better align workforce strategies with evolving employee expectations. She noted that workers are increasingly open to more flexible ways of working, but they are still looking for stability, clarity, and trust from employers.

The report also highlights growing interest in alternative career paths, with 60% of respondents saying agile roles are attractive, compared to 52% who prefer traditional employment. However, only 15% currently consider themselves agile workers, indicating a gap between interest and actual adoption. Internal mobility is another area where employer and employee perspectives differ. While 40% of employers said they look within their organizations to fill agile roles, only 12% of job seekers actively seek agile opportunities with their current employer.

This suggests that workers may not be aware of internal opportunities or may prefer to look elsewhere for flexible work. Artificial intelligence is also emerging as a point of divergence. Singapore employers are among the strongest adopters of AI tools for workforce planning and agile work arrangements, with only 10% not using AI in support of workforce agility.

In contrast, 35% of job seekers said they are not using AI for similar purposes. Furthermore, 80% of employers believe AI is helping to create more high-paying agile roles, but only 42% of job seekers share that view. The findings underscore the need for better communication and alignment between employers and employees as the workplace continues to evolve





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