Singapore: World's Most Affordable City for Cheap Eats

Singapore is recognized as the most affordable city globally for dining at casual restaurants, with cheap eats costing a mere fraction of the average monthly salary. The city also ranks highly for mid-range restaurant affordability.

Singapore has emerged as the world's most affordable city for enjoying inexpensive meals. According to a recent analysis of over 180 global cities, the cost of a casual restaurant dish in Singapore represents a mere 0.2% of the city-state's average monthly salary, translating to approximately US$9.30 (S$11.94).

This finding, based on crowdsourced data from Numbeo, indicates that with an average monthly salary of US$4,642, a Singaporean resident could potentially dine out at low-cost establishments as many as 500 times each month. This remarkable affordability stands in stark contrast to other locations globally. For instance, in cities like Cairo (2.29%), Lagos (2.49%), and Caracas (3.63%), the financial burden of even budget-friendly meals is significantly higher, consuming roughly ten times more of a resident's income than in Singapore. This highlights the remarkable economic advantage that Singapore offers in terms of accessible dining options. The study underlines how the cost of living, specifically regarding food, can vary drastically across different regions, influencing the overall financial well-being and lifestyle choices of individuals. Furthermore, Singapore also secured a respectable sixth position worldwide in terms of affordability when it comes to dining at mid-range restaurants. A typical meal at such an establishment in Singapore costs only about 0.8% of the local average monthly salary, equating to approximately US$39. This positive ranking places Singapore alongside other affluent Asian cities in the realm of dining affordability. Other prominent cities in the region, such as Tokyo (7th), Shenzhen (8th), Seoul (9th), and Doha (11th), also demonstrated commendable affordability in this category. The analysis revealed a notable decline in dining affordability when moving to South and Southeast Asia, highlighting the specific economic dynamics within these regions. The study compared the price of a standard three-course meal with the average monthly salaries across 177 cities worldwide to gauge how much dining in mid-range restaurants impacts local residents financially. Conversely, Dallas in the United States topped the list, where a mid-range restaurant meal costs about US$35, representing 0.7% of the city's average monthly salary of US$4,687, underscoring a contrasting picture. The study also assessed the affordability of coffee, indicating that it is moderately affordable in Singapore, accounting for approximately 3% of the local average monthly salary. While coffee prices were found to be most affordable in high-income countries like Switzerland, Italy, and the US, the study acknowledged that cultural habits also significantly impact affordability rankings, adding another layer of complexity to the assessment.





