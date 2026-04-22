Singaporean Actor Chen Xi Celebrates Traditional Wedding in Fukuoka

Local actor Chen Xi, son of stars Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, shares details of his beautiful Shinto-style wedding ceremony held in Fukuoka, Japan, attended by guests from 12 countries.

Local Singaporean actor Chen Xi officially celebrated his wedding in a beautiful, culturally rich ceremony held in Fukuoka, Japan, on April 19. The 34-year-old performer, who is the son of iconic local celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, took to Instagram on April 20 to share the joyful news with his followers.

The groom expressed his profound gratitude for the gathering, noting that loved ones from 12 different countries traveled from across the globe to witness the couple exchange their vows. The destination wedding in Japan served as a grand follow-up to their previous private milestone, which took place in July of the previous year. Chen Xi explained that the couple had already conducted a traditional tea ceremony and their official solemnization in Singapore during the previous summer to ensure that their grandparents, who are less mobile and unable to travel long distances, could participate in the essential aspects of their wedding journey. This thoughtful approach allowed their elderly relatives to feel included in the life-changing experience before the couple embarked on their international celebration. The wedding ceremony itself was held at the historic and serene Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine in Fukuoka. The atmosphere was described as deeply moving, blending traditional Japanese customs with the warmth of a close-knit family reunion. Chen Xi expressed that seeing friends and family members arrive from diverse locations such as Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Chile, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Vietnam, and Russia was a highlight of his life. He emphasized that the effort taken by his guests to traverse continents just to be present for his special day meant an immense amount to both him and his spouse. The visuals shared on social media captured the elegance of the day, featuring the groom in a classic dark jacket worn over a traditional kimono, while his bride looked radiant in a white bridal kimono, complete with the traditional intricate headpiece that symbolizes purity and elegance in Japanese matrimonial rites. The celebrations were filled with joy and interactive moments that brought the guests together. His 25-year-old sister, actress Yixin, was deeply involved in the festivities and provided fans with a glimpse into the wedding reception via her social media channels. One of the most endearing moments shared was a Kahoot quiz dedicated to the couple, which tested the guests knowledge of their relationship history and shared experiences. Yixin jokingly bragged about her victory, as she secured first place in the quiz, highlighting the fun and lighthearted spirit of the event. The wedding serves as a testament to the couple's desire to honor both their cultural roots and their passion for travel, creating a bridge between their home in Singapore and the serene backdrop of Japanese tradition. As the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, the outpouring of love from their international guest list remains a cherished memory of their union, marking a successful blend of intimate family values and a grand, cross-cultural celebration of love





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