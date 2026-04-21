Singaporean Actor Chen Xi Ties the Knot in Traditional Japanese Ceremony

Local actor Chen Xi and his wife celebrated their wedding at the historic Munakata Taisha shrine in Fukuoka, Japan, with guests flying in from 12 countries.

Local Singaporean actor Chen Xi officially celebrated his wedding in a picturesque ceremony held in Fukuoka , Japan, on April 19. The 34-year-old star, who is widely recognized as the son of iconic local celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, took to his social media platforms on April 20 to share the joyful news with his followers.

According to his official announcement, the couple chose the historic Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine as the backdrop for their wedding vows, creating an atmosphere that was both culturally significant and visually stunning. This occasion followed a more intimate tea ceremony and solemnisation held in Singapore last July, which was specifically organized to ensure that the couple's grandparents, who have limited mobility, could witness the milestone without the burden of long-distance travel. The wedding in Japan was a truly global affair, reflecting the diverse and widespread connections of the couple. Chen Xi expressed his profound gratitude in his public post, noting that guests traveled from 12 different countries to be part of the special day. Family and friends made the journey from nations including Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Chile, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Vietnam, and Russia. The actor emphasized that witnessing such a diverse group of loved ones gathering in one place to celebrate their union meant the world to both him and his bride. The event served as a testament to the strong bonds the couple shares with their international circle of friends and extended family members who flew across the globe to offer their support and well-wishes. Visuals shared by the couple and family members showcased the traditional elegance of the Shinto ceremony. Chen Xi was seen wearing a formal jacket over a traditional kimono, while his bride looked radiant in a classic white bridal kimono complete with an intricate traditional headpiece. His sister, actress Yixin, provided further glimpses into the celebration via her Instagram stories. She shared lighthearted moments from the reception, including her victory in a competitive Kahoot quiz based on trivia about the couple. The wedding successfully blended cultural tradition with modern celebratory elements, leaving the attendees with lasting memories of a beautifully curated event. The actor's fans and the local entertainment community have since flooded his social media pages with congratulatory messages, celebrating the next chapter in the life of this well-known personality





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