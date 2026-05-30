Singaporean among finalists in Icelandair's search for a really bad photographer

A 24-year-old Singaporean has become one of the 13 finalists in Icelandair's global search for a really bad photographer. The winner will be chosen by Icelandair's marketing team and will receive a 10-day trip to Iceland in June with travel expenses covered, and a whopping US$50,000.

A 24-year-old Singaporean has become one of the 13 finalists in Icelandair 's global search for a really bad photographer . The Icelandic carrier took to social media on Thursday to announce the list of finalists for its campaign which closed applications on April 30.

Singapore's Mikael is amongst finalists from cities like Hamburg and Paris, who are in the running for a 10-day trip to Iceland in June with travel expenses covered, and a whopping US$50,000. According to Icelandair, the campaign drew 127,642 applications, which were whittled down to the best of the worst - 13 individuals aged between 24 and 73. To participate, applicants had to submit a video explaining why they were best suited for the campaign.

Mikael showcased several examples of self-taken pictures, which are often labelled as terrible by his friends. He said I genuinely do not care about photography. The only reason why I take photos is so that I can remember my experiences at the time. Most of my photos look terrible, from what my friends say, he added, showcasing multiple self-taken photos, all of which appear out of focus.

According to Icelandair, the winner will be chosen by its marketing team, based on an applicant's submitted materials and their overall alignment with the contest concept. A message from the airline read The good news, however, is that out of 127,642 applications, a sea of truly questionable photography, you're simply not the worst. Congratulations we think





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Icelandair Really Bad Photographer Singaporean Finalist Photography

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean influencer fined S$3,500 for vape advertisements on TelegramSingaporean influencer Eunice Joy Ng was fined S$3,500 for posting advertisements for vaporisers on her Telegram story, violating the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act. She bought vapes for resale and promoted them, though she claimed the fine was high for a first offense. Prosecution emphasized deterrence due to public health concerns.

Read more »

Academic Achievement vs Parental Expectation: A Singaporean Student's DilemmaA high-achieving student who secured a merit scholarship at the National University of Singapore finds himself at odds with his father, who believes an overseas degree from the UK would have provided better opportunities and higher salaries.

Read more »

Singaporean worker considers quitting job due to exhausting shifts and unreachable KPIsA Singaporean worker is considering leaving his job due to exhausting shifts and unreachable key performance indicators (KPIs). Many Singaporean Redditors reassured him that leaving during probation is not something he should feel guilty about.

Read more »

Singaporean Employer's Frustration with Helper's Loan and Sharing of Household InformationA Singaporean employer has shared her frustration and disappointment after her helper allegedly took out a loan despite being told not to. The employer claimed she had made her expectations clear from the very beginning, reminding the helper not to disclose information about the family or their home to outsiders and strictly telling her never to borrow money.

Read more »