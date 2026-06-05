Singaporean Arrested in Malaysia for Role in Cambodia-Based Scam Syndicate Targetting Singapore Victims

A 32-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Malaysia for his alleged role in a large scam syndicate based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The syndicate is linked to over 500 impersonation scam cases in Singapore with losses exceeding S$53 million. While 30 other suspects remain at large, authorities continue to pursue assets and international cooperation to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Singaporean authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against transnational crime with the arrest of a 32-year-old Singaporean man in Malaysia . The arrest, which occurred in connection with a sophisticated scam syndicate operating from Phnom Penh , Cambodia , was the result of meticulous intelligence sharing and close collaboration between the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Royal Malaysia Police.

The syndicate is believed to be orchestrating a large-scale government official impersonation scam operation, specifically targeting victims in Singapore. This development is part of a broader, ongoing international law enforcement effort to dismantle organized criminal networks that prey on innocent individuals through elaborate and fraudulent schemes.

The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, will face formal charges in court for facilitating the commission of a serious offence, with the charges specifically linked to furthering the illegal objectives of a locally-connected organised criminal group. This marks a critical step in holding accountable not only the direct perpetrators but also those who provide support services that enable such syndicates to function.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 other suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, are still believed to be at large, highlighting the extensive reach and complex structure of this criminal enterprise. Preliminary investigations have tied the syndicate to a staggering 535 reported scam cases in Singapore, with total financial losses amounting to approximately S$53 million (US$41 million).

The physical operations of the syndicate were disrupted during a joint raid conducted by the SPF and the Cambodian National Police on September 9, 2025, at a scam compound in Phnom Penh. As part of the continued investigation, the SPF has already issued prohibition of disposal orders and successfully seized various assets connected to the organised criminal group.

Furthermore, Interpol red notices have been issued for two additional Singaporean suspects, Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33, on March 25, as they are believed to be key members of the syndicate and are currently outside Singapore. The SPF has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with its international law enforcement partners to locate, apprehend, and prosecute all individuals involved in scams targeting Singaporean victims, sending a clear message that such transnational criminal activities will not be tolerated





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Singapore Police Force Scam Syndicate Cambodia Phnom Penh Impersonation Scam Organised Crime Transnational Crime Arrest Malaysia Interpol Red Notice

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