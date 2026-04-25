Singaporean Content Creator Highlights Exhaustion and Pressure in Pursuit of Success

A Singaporean content creator's Instagram post sparked a conversation about the pressures and anxieties of life in Singapore, detailing the competitive environment, rigid timelines, and narrow definition of success that contribute to widespread stress and a feeling of being constantly 'behind'.

Singapore , a nation often lauded for its economic success and high standard of living, is also revealing a hidden undercurrent of stress and pressure experienced by its citizens.

A local content creator recently shared her perspective on Instagram, articulating a sentiment resonating with many Singaporeans: the country often prioritizes achievement over well-being, teaching stress before rest. While deeply appreciative of her Singaporean upbringing, she highlighted the exhausting nature of life in the city-state, stemming from deeply ingrained expectations that begin at a young age. This has prompted her on a journey of self-discovery, choosing to prioritize personal depth and fulfillment over conventional markers of success.

She observed that life in Singapore operates within a framework of unwritten rules and timelines, a reality she didn’t fully grasp until experiencing different cultures abroad. The perceived ‘perfect life’ often envied by others can, in fact, be incredibly draining. The content creator pinpointed several key factors contributing to this exhaustion. Firstly, she described a pervasive sense of competition that permeates all aspects of life, even leisure.

From the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) rankings to the competitive balloting process for public housing (BTO) and the pressure to find a partner, life is structured as a relentless race. Even during downtime, there’s a societal expectation to engage in upskilling or ‘holidaymaxxing’ – maximizing every moment for productivity or experience.

Secondly, the existence of an ‘invisible timeline’ dictates the perceived ideal path: graduating by 23, securing a job beforehand, acquiring a BTO as quickly as possible, and marrying by 30. Deviation from this timeline often leads to feelings of being ‘behind’ or inadequate. This pressure is compounded by a third factor: a narrow and expensive definition of success.

The accepted script typically involves a university degree, a stable job, and starting a family, with any alternative path viewed as risky or unconventional. Even for those who adhere to this script, the high cost of living in Singapore – particularly housing and weddings – places a significant financial burden on individuals.

Furthermore, the creator noted that efficiency has become deeply ingrained in the national identity, leaving little room for slowing down or simply being. This relentless pursuit of productivity leaves individuals feeling perpetually rushed and unable to fully appreciate the present moment.

Finally, she highlighted the tendency to equate a person’s worth with their profession, leading to job titles becoming synonymous with identity. This creates a situation where individuals have limited opportunities for self-discovery outside of their careers. The post sparked a conversation online, with commenters acknowledging the pressures of Singaporean society and emphasizing the importance of mental health.

One commenter urged the importance of recognizing that taking breaks is not a sign of weakness but a necessary component of a fulfilling life, advocating for a balance between ambition and rest. Another pointed out that similar pressures exist in other major global cities.

Simultaneously, online discussions also touched upon related issues like the prevalence of ‘ghosting’ in social interactions and the anxieties faced by young Singaporeans struggling to meet societal expectations, as exemplified by a 29-year-old man with limited savings fearing he is falling behind in life. These converging narratives paint a picture of a society grappling with the consequences of its own success, and a growing need for a more compassionate and balanced approach to life





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