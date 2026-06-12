Singaporean Couple Chooses Resale HDB Flat Over Condominium for First-Time Parents

A Singaporean couple in their 30s, who recently became first-time parents, faced the dilemma of choosing between a resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat or a condominium. They eventually purchased a four-room, turned three-bedroom corner unit at Bedok South Horizon, a Build-To-Order (BTO) development launched during the November 2016 BTO exercise, for S$1.01 million on May 24.

A Singapore an couple in their 30s, who recently became first-time parents , faced the dilemma of choosing between a resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat or a condominium.

They originally planned to move from the two-bedroom condo unit they were renting to a three-bedroom condo while remaining in the Bedok area. However, after reviewing their finances, immediate housing needs as they were expecting a newborn, and long-term property plans, they ultimately decided to purchase a million-dollar resale HDB flat instead. Affordability was one of their biggest considerations, and they had to rely on a private bank loan instead of an HDB Concessionary Loan.

Given their budget and aim to avoid overstretching themselves on monthly repayments, they could opt for an older resale flat, which tends to be priced lower than units that had just reached their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP), while still having more space. The couple eventually purchased a four-room, turned three-bedroom corner unit at Bedok South Horizon, a Build-To-Order (BTO) development launched during the November 2016 BTO exercise, for S$1.01 million on May 24.

Two rooms in the unit had been merged by the previous owner to accommodate a walk-in closet. This decision allowed them to have more space and flexibility in their housing needs while staying within their budget





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Singapore Resale HDB Flat Condominium First-Time Parents Affordability

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