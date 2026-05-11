Singaporean couple dies in Ferrari crash on Malaysian road

A Singaporean couple was killed when their Ferrari crashed and caught fire on a road in Johor, near the coastal town of Mersing. The cause of the crash is being investigated under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act for causing death through reckless or dangerous driving.

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A Singapore an couple was killed after their Ferrari crashed and caught fire on a road in Johor , near the coastal town of Mersing . The accident happened at around 9 am while they were heading towards Mersing .

The car was driven by a 34-year-old man and his 33-year-old passenger, both of whom suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. The incident was being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act for causing death through reckless or dangerous driving





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Singapore Malaysian Road Ferrari Crash Killed Johor Mersing Investigating Cause Malaysia’S Road Transport Act Section 41(1) Causing Death Reckless Or Dangerous Driving

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