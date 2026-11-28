Kong Man Jing was named Education Creator of the Year and Aidan James Loo was named one of South-east Asia's Changemakers of the Year at the inaugural TikTok Awards South-east Asia 2026. The event honoured creators from six countries.

Singaporean creators Kong Man Jing and Aidan James Loo were honoured at the TikTok Awards South-east Asia 2026, the social media platform announced on Nov 27.

Kong, who posts as @justkeepthinking, was named Education Creator of the Year. Loo, who posts as @aidanjloo, was named one of the region's Changemakers of the Year. The awards were announced in a TikTok media statement on Nov 28. The inaugural event brought together top and rising creators from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

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Kong Recognised For Science Content

TikTok said its goal was to spotlight content that sparked community movements, cultural connection and real-world impact across the region. Kong was recognised for making environmental and scientific topics accessible through engaging, bite-size content. TikTok said her work encouraged curiosity and critical thinking among everyday audiences, particularly young people.

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Kong said she was truly honoured to receive the recognition and to be part of a community of creators across South-east Asia who are using their platforms to make a positive difference. She said sometimes all it takes is a spark of curiosity to inspire someone to look closer, ask questions and discover the science behind the world around them. Kong added that she hopes her content continues to create such moments of curiosity.

Loo Honoured For Community Work

She also said she hopes it encourages more young people to think critically about the world around them and inspires the next generation to shape a more sustainable future. Loo used TikTok to document his community work through Francesco's Barber Club. TikTok said his efforts helped foster empathy and a modern sense of kampung spirit. He founded the barber club to provide free haircuts to migrant workers, the elderly and marginalised individuals across Singapore.

Loo said he believes meaningful change does not always have to start with grand gestures. He said it sometimes begins with something as simple as a haircut, taking the time to listen to someone's story or making another person feel seen and valued. Loo added that these small moments of human connection can spark something bigger. He said they remind people of the importance of looking out for one another.

TikTok Emphasises Creator Empowerment

Angga Anugrah Putra, TikTok's general manager of content operations for South-east Asia, said the platform remains committed to empowering creators to turn their content into communities. He said that on TikTok, a joke, recipe or song that begins in one local community can find its way into the lives of people across the region. Angga said that through the power of discovery, creators can find communities built on shared interests.

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He said these range from education and sports to fashion and so much more. Other award categories at the event included Popular Video of the Year, Sports Creator of the Year and TikTok Live Creator of the Year. The awards covered creators from six South-east Asian countries.