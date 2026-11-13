Singaporean Cuts Ties With Mother Over Unrealistic Academic Pressure

A Singaporean man severed contact with his mother after she ignored his ADHD and mental health needs to prioritize social status, sparking a debate on parenting expectations.

A young man from Singapore has publicly detailed his decision to cut off contact with his mother, citing years of emotional neglect and unreasonable academic demands. The individual, who posted his account on the r/singaporespeaks subreddit on Wednesday, November 11, described a childhood defined by his mother's unfulfilled ambitions rather than her children's well-being.

Background Of Parental Ambition

The poster explained that his mother never attended university and was forced to leave her job due to his father's insistence. She accumulated only about S$1,000 in her Central Provident Fund savings and remained in a marriage where her husband cheated on her. The man stated that his mother suffered from lasting mental scars after his father died, yet she still viewed her children as extensions of her own identity.

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She reportedly placed immense pressure on him and his siblings to achieve university greatness so she could show them off to others. Despite her desire for their success, the man claimed she provided zero support for his personal struggles. This dynamic created a hostile environment where academic performance was valued over emotional stability.

Conflict Over Mental Health Needs

When the man experienced mental health issues and ADHD, he sought professional help to manage his condition. His request for therapy and formal diagnosis was rejected by his mother. He recalled that when he held her accountable for prioritizing her social pride over his educational needs, she briefly changed her behavior before reverting to her old habits.

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His academic performance suffered under this pressure, leading him to announce he would take temporary or part-time jobs. His mother reacted with anger, even though he proceeded with the employment. Consequently, he now pays for his own ADHD treatments and relies on colleagues for assistance, having completely severed ties after landing his dream job.

Online Debate On Parenting Styles

The story triggered significant discussion among Singaporean internet users regarding generational parenting gaps. Some commenters urged empathy, arguing that parents are imperfect humans shaped by their own difficult experiences. One user noted that parental expectations often stem from a place of wanting a better life for their offspring.

Other responders highlighted the sacrifices made by stay-at-home mothers who endure personal pain for family stability. They argued that women often spend their golden years looking after children, sometimes remaining in unhappy marriages due to financial dependence or societal norms. These readers suggested that the mother's actions were misguided attempts to pave a better future for her children.

Long Term Impact On Family Relations

The man's story illustrates the severe psychological toll of conditional parental love and status-driven parenting. By prioritizing social validation over mental health support, his mother alienated her child in his time of greatest need. The incident serves as a case study for many in Singapore grappling with high academic expectations.

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As mental health awareness grows in the region, conversations like this highlight the need for healthier family dynamics. The man's experience underscores the importance of parental support systems that address emotional and cognitive needs rather than focusing solely on external achievements and social prestige.