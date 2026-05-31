Singaporean daughter upset after father's layoff, says he 'worked hard and stayed loyal'

A young Singaporean woman expressed her anger online after her father suddenly lost his job despite spending years working hard and remaining loyal to his company.

A young Singapore an woman expressed her anger online after her father suddenly lost his job despite spending years working hard and remaining loyal to his company.

The company had decided to relocate its production operations to Malaysia. The daughter felt it was unfair that her father was laid off after all his years of hard work and loyalty. She mentioned that her father had not been acting like himself in the weeks before the retrenchment, becoming quieter and more distant, and would spend long periods staring at his phone after work.

The daughter explained that her father is the sole breadwinner of the family, while her mother is disabled and unable to work. She and her sister are also still studying and are financially dependent on him. She added that people often say there is financial assistance available, but it doesn't solve everything, like school fees, transport, groceries, utilities, and medical expenses.

The daughter reflected on whether ordinary Singaporean workers are truly protected in their own country, and wondered what the government's promise of protection actually means. In the comments, several users offered suggestions for assistance, including contacting social workers and getting part-time jobs





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