Singaporean Deported from Vietnam Arrested over Cambodia-based Scam Syndicate

A Singaporean man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate was deported from Vietnam and arrested at Changi Airport. He is the seventh suspect arrested; 23 Singaporeans and six Malaysians remain at large.

A Singaporean man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate was deported from Vietnam and arrested by the Singapore Police Force upon arrival at Changi Airport on Friday, Nov 6.

Lam Yong Yan, 27, is the seventh person to be arrested over ties to the syndicate, which is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims. He had been detained by Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security for immigration offences since Nov 19, 2025. He was deported after investigations were completed. Lam is believed to be a member of the crime ring dismantled by the SPF and Cambodian police in September 2025.

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The syndicate operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh and was disrupted during a joint operation on Sept 9, 2025. The syndicate is believed to be linked to at least 528 scam cases involving more than $53 million in losses. Police said at least 528 victims collectively lost about $53 million. As part of ongoing investigations, the SPF had earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the syndicate.

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Lam Yong Yan Faces Charges For Facilitating Serious Offence

Lam will be charged in court on Saturday with facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000, or both. A total of 23 Singaporeans and six Malaysians are still on the run.

Director of the Criminal Investigation Department Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim said on Friday that Singapore deeply appreciates the support and close co-operation of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security in securing Lam's return. We deeply appreciate the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam for their strong support and close cooperation in securing Lam Yong Yan's return to Singapore, he said.

Police Urge Public To Provide Information On Remaining Suspects

Those who prey on victims in Singapore should know that crossing borders does not put them beyond the reach of the law. The SPF will work with our international partners to hold them accountable, however far they go, he added. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects should call the SPF hotline at 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers, or submit information online.