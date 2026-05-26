Singaporean Driver Says She Was Pressured to Pay ‘Kopi Money’ After Being Stopped by Malaysian Police Near Malacca

A Singaporean woman traveling to Kuala Lumpur claims she was coerced into paying a reduced fine that she believes was a bribe after being stopped for alleged speeding on a Malacca expressway. The incident raises questions about cross‑border traffic enforcement and informal payments.

A Singapore an driver who was travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the first time says she felt compelled to hand over what she believes was a bribe, colloquially termed “kopi money”, after being stopped by Malaysia n traffic police on an expressway near Malacca on the morning of 15 May.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous except for the name Min, recounted the incident to AsiaOne on 26 May and also posted a detailed account on TikTok. Min, a 26‑year‑old small‑business owner, was travelling with her partner when a convoy of police vehicles partially blocked the highway, directing traffic in both directions.

According to her description, the police operation appeared to be a routine checkpoint, with officers opening the trunks of many stopped cars and asking drivers to present their identification. Min and her companion were pulled over, escorted to the rear of their vehicle and shown a screenshot of their licence‑plate number, which the officer claimed proved they had been speeding.

During the exchange, Min said the officer initially warned them that they had been issued three speeding tickets, each carrying a fine of RM300 (about S$97). When Min asked whether the fines could be settled online, a second officer arrived and allegedly altered the record, stating that there were actually nine separate offences, raising the total amount to RM2,000.

The police then presented the couple with a stark choice: pay a reduced “settlement” amount of RM1,000 on the spot or contest the charges in court and face the full RM2,000 penalty. Feeling the pressure of being in a foreign jurisdiction and unsure of the local legal procedures, Min said they opted to pay the reduced sum in order to resolve the matter quickly and safely.

She explained that the decision was driven by a desire to protect themselves and to avoid a prolonged confrontation with the authorities. Min also highlighted the intimidating atmosphere at the checkpoint, noting that more than ten police officers were present and that several other Singapore‑registered vehicles were being stopped alongside them. She described how the officers repeatedly emphasized the seriousness of the alleged offences, creating an environment where she felt she could not dispute the charges without risking further escalation.

Despite the financial cost and the unsettling experience, Min chose not to file a formal complaint with Malaysian law‑enforcement agencies, citing concerns over the potential complexities of cross‑border legal proceedings. The incident has sparked discussion on social media about the treatment of foreign drivers in Malaysia, the prevalence of informal payments at traffic stops, and the broader issue of “kopi money” practices that some motorists perceive as extortion rather than legitimate fine collection





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